Pelicans Fans Should Prepare for Another Frustrating Draft

Despite not having a pick until the No. 58 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans are a team to watch over the next few days. Joe Dumars and the front office are looking to trade back into the lottery as they reportedly have a specific player in mind. Pelicans insider Shamit Dua said that the Pelicans may even try to take two swings in the first round, signaling a busy draft day for New Orleans.

Fans like trades and watching their teams be aggressive in the offseason. Especially if your team has won fewer than 30 games in back-to-back seasons, changing things up will obviously seem appealing.

The problem is, change is not always good. Sometimes, changing things up for the sake of change only makes things worse. And unfortunately, the pre-draft reporting about the Pelicans' intentions gives off the impression of making trades just to make them.

Pelicans' Reported Draft Plans Lack Coherent Vision

Since the end of the season, the Pelicans have expressed a desire to get better next season. Dumars said that the team isn't too far away from contention, suggesting that the goal would be to be as competitive as possible.

That vision doesn't align with trading assets to acquire first-round picks. Most rookies aren't positive players in their first seasons. They need time to turn into difference-makers. It's difficult to imagine the Pelicans finding not one, but two, rookies who will contribute to winning next season.

New Orleans already has Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. They have to give developmental reps to both players. While both showed flashes in their rookie campaigns, there is no guarantee that they will be impactful contributors in Year 2. Do the Pelicans really need to bring in more young players in need of development if they are trying to win now?

One of the prospects the Pelicans are reportedly interested in is Nate Ament. The Tennessee forward certainly has some intrigue as a potential modern two-way NBA wing, but he may be the rawest prospect expected to go in the lottery. He needs to get stronger, way more efficient, and has to get better in pretty much all aspects of the game. It's highly unlikely that he will be ready to give the Pelicans positive minutes next season.

If this is the route the Pelicans are taking, then every valuable veteran needs to be traded. We can't have another season of halfway measures, where the team is trying to win with Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones while starting rookies at point guard and center. This type of approach puts the Pelicans exactly where they are right now: bereft of future assets and not good enough to compete in the present.

If the reporting is true and the Pelicans will give up assets to trade back into the lottery, it will be a frustrating draft for the fans. There needs to be a more coherent plan and clear communication about what the front office is thinking going forward. Otherwise, there will be a lot of angry fans on June 23rd.