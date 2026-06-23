Pelicans Miss Out on Ideal Starting Center as Trade Season Kicks Off

The trade season is officially upon us. Now that the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is over, more transactions will follow. In fact, there was another fascinating trade that took place on Monday night that went largely under the radar because of the Bucks-Heat blockbuster.

Minnesota, Chicago, and Brooklyn engaged in a three-team trade in which the Nets acquired Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick from Minnesota in exchange for the No. 33 pick. The Bulls swooped in and brought Nic Claxton into their cap space. While most of the attention has been given to Randle getting salary-dumped, this trade also represents a missed opportunity for the Pelicans.

The Nets essentially gave up Claxton for Randle, while also moving up five spots in the draft. Chicago didn't have to give up anything to get Claxton. The Pelicans could have done a similar move to acquire Claxton instead.

Nic Claxton Could Have Been a Solid Pelicans Pickup

The Pelicans desperately need a starting center. It was one of their biggest weaknesses last season, resulting in their inability to protect the rim and rebound the ball. It remains the most significant hole on their roster.

The problem is that the free agent class is bereft of starting-caliber big men. Once Isaiah Hartenstein, who has a team option and is expected to return to OKC, is off the market, the options dwindle quickly. The only solid options that the Pelicans can maybe afford are Rob Williams and Mitchell Robinson.

Since the Pelicans don't have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, however, they are unlikely to have the best offer for either veteran center. They will likely get priced out, leaving them searching for a center on the trade market.

Claxton could have been that center. Making $23 million for next season, he may be slightly overpaid, but that is why he is easily acquirable. The Pelicans could have offered a package built around Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole and draft capital and beaten Minnesota's package.

Because Brooklyn's has been so bad for so long, Claxton has been an afterthought over the last several years. Earlier in his career, he had made a name for himself as one of the best switch defenders among centers. He can guard multiple positions while providing high-end rim protection. Offensively, he is a rim-running lob threat who has some decent passing chops.

This is the type of center the Pelicans need next to Derik Queen and Zion Williamson. The duo couldn't play together on the court due to their defensive and rebounding limitations last season, and they are unlikely to do so. A defense-first center is needed next to each of them, and Claxton could have been that player. Whether the Pelicans can do better than Claxton as they search for that player remains to be seen.