Pelicans Player Grades: Fears, Bey Lead New Orleans Past Hawks for Second Straight Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to give themselves something they didn't have during their four-game losing streak: lineups that actually make sense together.

Saturday's 121-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks was their most complete effort of the season, particularly defensively. New Orleans led by as many as 28 points, forced 19 turnovers, and held Atlanta below 100 points for the first time this season.

The Hawks helped by missing 38 three-pointers, and the Pelicans were careless with the basketball themselves. Still, New Orleans controlled the game from the opening quarter, with several players making strong cases for their places in the rotation.

The consecutive wins don't settle the questions surrounding this roster. They do, however, give Jamahl Mosley some evidence about which combos deserve a longer look.

Here's how the Pelicans graded out.

Saddiq Bey - A

Bey is looking comfortable as the Pelicans' sixth man, and Saturday may have been his strongest argument yet for staying there.

He led New Orleans with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding six rebounds and four steals. His offense provided a lift without disrupting the starting lineup, and his defense was particularly encouraging.

Bey still has limitations as an individual defender, but he was engaged, aggressive, and effective against his former team. The three turnovers were his biggest blemish. There's no reason he can't finish games while continuing to provide scoring off the bench.

Jeremiah Fears - A

The more responsibility Fears receives, the more comfortable he appears.

Following his 22-point, 13-assist, 8-rebound performance against Sacramento, he delivered 20 points, seven assists, and five boards against Atlanta. He shot 9-of-12 from the floor, committed only three turnovers, and helped New Orleans maintain control of the offense.

His 20 assists over the past two games are especially encouraging after he had only seven across his first four starts. Fears is finding teammates while remaining aggressive enough to create his own opportunities.

Fears also refused to back down when the physicality of the game picked up.

He still has a way to go, but the Pelicans need to find out what they have in their young point guard.

Right now, he's giving them every reason to keep the ball in his hands.





Herb Jones - A-

Jones' return to the starting lineup continues to look like an adjustment the Pelicans should have made sooner.

He scored 11 points in 25 minutes, but his greatest contributions came on the defensive end. Jones helped establish the pressure that disrupted Atlanta's offense, and New Orleans finished with 15 steals. His versatility matters even more with Fears, Karlo Matkovic, and Derik Queen developing around him. Jones gives Mosley a dependable defender who can help organize players on both ends.



Four fouls limited his availability, but his overall impact was there. The Pelicans are better with Jones on the floor.

Karlo Matkovic - B+

Matkovic grabbed 10 rebounds in only 18 minutes, providing the interior activity New Orleans needed against Atlanta. He also scored eight points, made both 3-point attempts, and contributed a steal and a block.

His production was impressive, although Atlanta's frontcourt was a favorable matchup. Karlo still has to prove himself against more physical centers.

For now, he's earning his opportunities. The rebounding and floor spacing are valuable, and his development deserves more attention.

Trey Murphy III - B+

Murphy didn't have his best shooting night, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He made up for it with five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block. His plus-24 rating was the best on the team.

Murphy deserves credit for finding ways to contribute when he isn't scoring at his usual rate. His passing helped keep the offense moving, and he remained active defensively.

The concern is his involvement as a perimeter shooter. Murphy attempted only three of the Pelicans' 17 three-pointers. New Orleans can win games by attacking the paint, but it still needs to create more shots for its best outside shooter.

Zion Williamson - B+

Zion didn't need to dominate the offense to be effective. He scored 15 points on eight field-goal attempts, collected six rebounds, and handed out four assists. He also added three more steals to his season total.

There were mistakes, including three turnovers and three missed free throws. But Zion's game showed how useful he can be even when the offense isn't dependent on him. Whether that balance can work consistently is an important question for New Orleans.

Derik Queen - B

Queen's eight points don't jump off the stat sheet, but his eight rebounds and four assists reflect the versatility that makes him intriguing. He facilitated from the perimeter, found cutters, and held his own on the glass. Three turnovers hurt his grade, but overall it was a solid performance.

Queen's development won't always show up in scoring totals. Saturday was another example of how he can contribute while working through the inevitable mistakes.

Bryce McGowens - B

McGowens made his presence felt defensively despite scoring only three points.

He recorded two steals and a block in 15 minutes without a turnover. His shooting remains a question, but his length and activity give Mosley another perimeter defender to consider. For a player competing for regular minutes, those contributions matter.

Trendon Watford - C+

Watford contributed seven points and four rebounds in 18 minutes, shooting 2-of-4 from the floor. His ability to play multiple positions helps him get on the court, but he also committed two turnovers and didn't pick up an assist.

It was a serviceable performance rather than one that demanded more minutes. Watford is still establishing his fit in the rotation.

Bennedict Mathurin - C

Mathurin scored seven points in 19 minutes, shooting 2-of-5 from the field with two assists and two turnovers. He didn't get a lot of chances on offense, but he didn't do much with the ones he did get. He finished minus-2 in a 22-point victory.

That doesn't mean Mathurin can't help this team. It just means his role needs a closer look as Bey continues producing and the Pelicans examine more defensive-minded combinations. Mathurin needs to give Mosley a clearer reason to keep him on the floor.

Jamahl Mosley - A-

Mosley deserves credit for finding a better balance in his rotation.

Fears has taken control of the offense, Jones has returned to the starting lineup, and Bey is providing effective minutes as a reserve. The Pelicans are getting useful contributions from their young frontcourt without asking those guys to do too much.

The game plan attacked Atlanta's weaknesses. New Orleans scored 66 points in the paint and shot 57% from the field.

But 25 turnovers are unacceptable, regardless of the opponent or the final score. Atlanta converted those mistakes into 34 points, a problem that could have changed the outcome against a more efficient team.

Mosley has made some meaningful adjustments. The next challenge is improving execution without losing what has worked.

Final assessment

The Pelicans have gone from four consecutive losses to two convincing victories, but the real value of this stretch is what it may reveal about their future.

Fears is earning the opportunity to run the offense. Bey looks to stake his claim as the best sixth man in the league. Jones has reinforced his importance to this roster, while Matkovic and Queen continue to show they belong in the development plans.

The opposition matters. Sacramento entered its matchup with New Orleans winless, and Atlanta's dreadful perimeter shooting contributed heavily to Saturday's outcome.

The Pelicans still have questions about their shooting, ball security, and how this rotation will hold up against bigger, more physical foes.

At least they're beginning to find some answers.