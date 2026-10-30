Pelicans Grades: Fears and Jones Led New Orleans to First Win

The Pelicans needed a win. Sacramento gave them an opportunity, and they finally took advantage.

New Orleans' 132-120 victory Thursday featured Jeremiah Fears directing the offense, Herb Jones making his presence felt on both ends, and productive nights from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. A bench that overwhelmed Sacramento's reserves helped the Pelicans get across the finish line.

We're grading on a curve, though. The Kings may be the NBA's worst team, and beating them didn't resolve anything that went wrong during New Orleans' first four games. The Pelicans were outscored in the first and fourth quarters again.

New Orleans still committed 21 turnovers and lost the first and fourth quarters. Nobody gets an A-plus for this one.

But after four consecutive losses, several players gave New Orleans something to cheer for.

Jeremiah Fears: A

Fears came within two rebounds of a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, a career high 13 assists, and eight rebounds. He also added four blocks and two steals in 29 minutes.

The most encouraging part was how comfortably he balanced scoring with getting everyone else involved. With Dejounte Murray unavailable, Fears had more responsibility for directing the offense. He lived up to it, creating opportunities without sacrificing his own aggression.

His three made 3-pointers added another problem for Sacramento's defense. When opponents have respect for his jumper, his ability to get into the paint becomes difficult to contain.

The defensive impact was surprising, but his on-ball defense still needs work. Four blocks don't erase possessions when an opponent gets past him. That remains an important part of his development.

Herb Jones: A

Jones' return to the starting lineup produced a classic performance on both ends.

He was central to the second-quarter surge, helping the Pelicans disrupt Sacramento after another shaky opening period. New Orleans outscored the Kings by 27 points in his 32 minutes, the best plus-minus on either team and 22 more than the next-highest starter.

Jones supplied 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. All seven makes came inside the arc, giving the offense useful production despite an 0-for-3 night from deep.

There were mistakes. His three turnovers wasted possessions, he missed a couple of easy finishes, and foul trouble complicated his night.

But his influence was clear. For a team searching for defensive combinations it can trust, Jones reminded everyone that his minutes should be part of the solution.

Zion WIlliamson: A-

Sacramento had few answers for Williamson, who scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

That efficiency gave the Points without requiring Zion to dominate the shot attempts. Fears could create, Murphy stayed involved, and Williamson punished the opportunities that came his way.

His five steals were one short of tying his career high. On a night when New Orleans collected 18, Zion contributed to the disruption rather than leaving that work entirely to his teammates.

He also grabbed a season's best six rebounds.

Three turnovers and a 2-for-4 performance at the foul line left room for improvement. Overall, though, this was the kind of productive, efficient outing the Pelicans need from him regularly.

Trey Murphy III: B+

Murphy contributed 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists without committing a turnover.

That last detail matters in a game when New Orleans repeatedly gave possessions away. Murphy provided offense while avoiding the mistakes that kept Sacramento within reach.

He finished 6-of-12 from the floor, though he made only two of his seven 3-point attempts. He also missed three free throws.

There was room for a bigger scoring night for Trey. Even so, Murphy gave the Pelicans good minutes without needing every shot to fall. Keeping him consistently involved should remain a priority.

Karlo Matković: B

Matkovic contributed 12 points, three steals, and a block, continuing to show why he deserves some run.

He finished efficiently inside the arc, making all three of his two-point attempts. His defensive activity was noticeable and helpful.

The concerns were his two turnovers and four rebounds in 28 minutes. The Pelicans need more on the glass from a starting center, particularly for a team that doesn't dominate the boards.

Karlo does several things well. Establishing himself as a dependable front end player requires a more complete box score.

Bench: B+

New Orleans reserves outscored Sacramento's bench 41-8. That advantage helped decide the game.

Bennedict Mathurin and Saddiq Bey each scored 10 points, while Derik Queen added nine. Queen's four turnovers and Bey's defensive struggles kept the overall performance below an A.

Trendon Watford made good use of his opportunity, contributing eight points, three steals, and two assists in 17 minutes. Bryce McGowens posted four points and two assists in six minutes.

If the Pelicans pivot with this roster, both could find more minutes available. Thursday gave them a chance to start maiking their cases.

The Pelicans can feel good about the contributions that got from up and down the roster. They should also expect more from themselves than surviving another uneven finish. The first win is secured. Turning these performances into dependable habits in the next job.