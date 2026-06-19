Pelicans Would Be Making a Mistake if They Trade Up for This Prospect

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, the rumor mill surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans is getting to a fever pitch. The team currently does not have a first-round draft pick, but speculation suggests New Orleans is eager to move up to select what they deem an impact player.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently wrote that Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament is a player the Pelicans would target if they move up to draft. “Sources say Ament is indeed very much one of the top prospects that interest New Orleans if it could get high enough to draft him," Fischer revealed.

The 6-foot-10 forward projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick, with the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10 posturing as a team interested in the dynamic forward. Without a pick in the first round, the Pelicans would need to give up significant assets to move up that high, which would be a mistake for them.

I might be in the minority here but I really like Nate Ament at 10 for the Bucks IF Giannis doesn’t want to stay.



19 years old 6’10 with Guard skills. He might be a larger project than others but if Giannis is out, this is the player to take. pic.twitter.com/ioHNGajdg0 — BucksShowYo🦌 (@BucksShowYo) May 10, 2026

Nate Ament Isn't What the Pelicans Should Be Looking For in the Draft

Ament finished his lone college season averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. One criticism of his game is his inconsistent shooting. The Virginia-born forward shot just 40% from the field, while going 33% from beyond the arc.

If the Pelicans are going to move up and grab an impact player, it needs to be someone who can contribute immediately shooting from the outside. New Orleans was near the bottom of the league the last few seasons in three-point attempts and makes per game. Ament won’t quickly solve those woes, leaving the team unable to address such a critical need.

Pairing another non-shooter on a team with Zion Williamson and Derik Queen is a recipe for disaster. Herb Jones felt the effects of a down-shooting season, limiting his offensive effectiveness to a career-low 8.9 points per game on 30% shooting from three. With downhill post players in Queen and Williamson, New Orleans needs elite shooting around that duo.

Ament spent a large portion of his time around the perimeter, with 58% of his shots coming from outside the paint. Given that he didn’t excel away from the basket, the Tennessee standout wasn’t able to dominate opponents with sheer athleticism getting to the rim. How that translates to the NBA could be a cause for concern with drafting someone that high.

Listed at 210 pounds, the Vols forward would be a slighter frame coming into the league, with the Pelicans needing interior help in the worst way.

New Orleans swung and missed last offseason with the signing of veteran center Kevon Looney. The former 3x NBA champion appeared in just 21 games for the Pelicans, and many believe the team will decline the option to retain him, saving them approximately $8 million next season. 37-year-old center DeAndre Jordan played sparingly during the latter part of the season, but the veteran is uncertain of his future in the league.

The Pelicans were 28th in the league in defensive rebounding percentage, allowing their opponents to grab offensive rebounds nearly 29% of the time. Ament averaged over six rebounds per game, but with so many teams playing small ball in the league, teams will rely on a 6-foot-10 player to defend and rebound in the post.

It remains to be seen how he would hold up over the course of an 82-game season with his size. He will gradually get stronger with time, but it won’t happen overnight to help the Pelicans.

Ament may be a player who makes an organization look smart in the future. With Zion Williamson entering his eighth season in the league and never playing in a playoff game, time isn’t necessarily on the Pelicans' side to wait until another rookie develops. New Orleans has immediate needs to fill, and Ament isn't the player to fill them.