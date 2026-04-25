Predicting Pelicans' Extension Decisions: Will Zion Williamson Sign a New Deal?

While most fans understandably focus on free agency and the trade market in the offseason, contract extension negotiations play an important role in roster-building. Locking up your players on team-friendly deals is an excellent way to build a sustainable winner, especially if you are a team allergic to paying the luxury tax like the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans can't afford to overpay for their own players because of the financial restrictions they operate under. That's why the upcoming extension negotiations this summer are very significant. The three highest-paid players on the roster, Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Poole, can all sign new deals, and the Pelicans have to be smart about how they approach these talks.

Let's look at every single player up for an extension and what we can expect this summer.

Zion Williamson

Joe Dumars already said that the Pelicans have no interest in trading Williamson this offseason. There seems to be mutual interest between the two sides about continuing their relationship. Even though Williamson has two more years under his contract, he can sign an extension this summer.

The smart thing to do may be to hold off on the extension and see how next season goes because a multi-year extension could potentially hurt Williamson's trade value. However, that is not how the Pelicans top brass operates. They will want to lock Williamson up in a long-term deal and sell it to the fans as their proof that they are trying to build a winner.

Prediction: Pelicans sign him to a three-year, ~$90 million deal

Jordan Poole

This one is a no-brainer. The Pelicans are counting down the days before they can get out of Poole's deal. He will play on the $34 million salary next season and will become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Prediction: No extension

Dejounte Murray

It was great to see Murray healthy and productive in the final month and a half of the season. The Pelicans may have interest in bringing him back next season, but the 29-year-old guard hasn't shown enough to justify a contract extension.

Murray is owed $32.8 million next season and has a player option for $30.7 million the season after. There is no need to tack on more years to that deal without seeing the former All-Star guard stay healthy for a longer period of time.

Prediction: no extension

Saddiq Bey

The veteran forward expressed a desire to stay in New Orleans in his end-of season presser. The Pelicans would presumably have an interest in keeping him around after his career campaign.

Bey is the type of player every team around the league is looking for. You simply can't have enough versatile, all-around forwards on your roster. Getting Bey to sign a team-friendly deal that can be traded for positive assets at a later date would be a savvy move by the front office.

Prediction: Pelicans sign him to a three-year, ~$42 million deal

Jordan Hawkins

The 23-year-old sharpshooter simply hasn't shown enough in his NBA career to warrant a second contract. He came alive in the final few weeks of the season, but he has largely been a major disappointment in his three years in New Orleans.

Hawkins could make his case for a new deal in his fourth season, and the Pelicans would be glad to sign him to a new contract next offseason. There is simply no reason to do that now.

Prediction: no extension

Karlo Matkovic

The Pelicans will certainly have an interest in keeping Matkovic for the next few years. He is only 24 years old and has proven to be a solid backup. He can do a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor, including shoot over 40% from three, finish around the basket, and guard multiple positions. If he can increase his three-point volume, he could be a valuable rotation player for a long time.

It would be wise to pick up his $2.2 million team option for next season, as he will almost certainly play way above that level. Then, the Pelicans should come to terms on a new contract that will keep him in New Orleans for longer.

Prediction: Pelicans pick up team option for next season and sign him to a new two-year, ~$10 million deal