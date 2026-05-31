Projected OKC Trade for Trey Murphy After Playoff Exit Could Be a Big Win for Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered an unexpected loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Now, they are facing serious questions heading into the offseason. They will have to make some serious changes to the roster as they are projected to be the most expensive team in the league. Expected to be $28 million above the second apron, the Thunder will either have a massive tax bill or cut some salary through letting a few key contributors go.

This could be an opportunity for the New Orleans Pelicans. Taking advantage of OKC's situation, the Pelicans can find a win-win trade that helps both sides. One of these could even involve Trey Murphy.

The Thunder have the right combination of salaries, assets, and draft capital to give New Orleans what it's looking for in a potential Murphy trade. So far, the Pelicans have largely refused to listen to offers on Murphy, but a strong offer this offseason could change their plans.

With a package built around their No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a future first-rounder, and Lu Dort, the Thunder may be able to give the Pels this type of offer. In this mock trade scenario, OKC sends Dort, Isaiah Joe, and those two first-rounders to New Orleans for Murphy.

For this deal to work, OKC has to pick up Dort's team option for $18.2 million next season. Joe's $11.3 million salary for the 2026-27 campaign helps the salaries match in this trade.

This should be treated as the framework of a deal. Instead of Dort and Joe, it could be Isaiah Hartenstein going the Pelicans' way. Or it could include Jaylin Williams or Aaron Wiggins instead of Joe. Or it could be a different type of draft capital.

The Thunder will look to shed some salary in this deal. This doesn't get them below the second apron, but it helps them save some money. The problem for them is the fact that they have the 12th and 17th pick in the draft this year, but they can't fit in two rookies onto their already stacked roster and salary structure. So, they will be interested in moving at least one of these picks in a trade where they already make cap savings.

For the Pelicans, this is an opportunity to trade back into this year's first round while adding another first-round pick in the future. Murphy is obviously the best player in this deal, but the Pelicans are so far away from contention that it doesn't matter.

Joe is the type of player the Pelicans need to fill their shooting need. Dort can provide perimeter defense and intensity. Both players should be tradeable again on their current contracts, making this an ideal trade construction for New Orleans.

Joe Dumars hasn't operated in this manner so far in his tenure. He has prioritized keeping the core together and chasing a postseason seed. So, a scenario like this may be unlikely, but it would be a mistake for the Pels not to at least consider finding common ground with OKC.