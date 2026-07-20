Reportedly Available Daniel Gafford Is the Ideal Pelicans' Trade Target

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make a single addition this offseason. Having entered Week 4 of free agency, the Pels have completely stood pat so far, despite a desperate need to add a center. The biggest weakness of the team from a year ago continues to go unaddressed as the rest of the league reloads.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, there are perfect fits who are on the trade block. Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest name who is reportedly available, and he would be an ideal target for New Orleans.

Pelicans Should Pursue Daniel Gafford on the Trade Block

NBA insider Marc Stein went on the DLLS Mavs Podcast on Sunday and reported that the Mavs are shopping Gafford and are currently fielding offers for the 27-year-old center. This makes sense in the context of the Mavericks, who just matched the Knicks' offer sheet for young center Moussa Cisse. Earlier in the summer, Dallas drafted Morez Johnson Jr. with the ninth-overall pick and traded for Santi Aldama from Memphis.

In addition to Dereck Lively, who is expected to be back and healthy next season, all of these players will get minutes at center. This makes Gafford an expensive luxury. Given that Gafford has a positive trade value, Dallas would be wise to turn him into future assets.

This is where the Pelicans must come in and make an aggressive play for Gafford. The 6'10" center had some availability issues over his last two seasons in Dallas, missing at least 25 games each season. When he has been available, however, he has been exactly what the Pelicans need: a good finisher and pick-and-roll partner on one end and a rim protector with good length on the other.

Gafford makes $17.2 million for next season and is under contract for two more years after that. There are a couple of different ways the Pelicans can acquire him in a trade.

They can either trade Jordan Poole's expiring salary and draft capital for Gafford and another player like Caleb Martin or Naji Marshall. Another option would be to match salaries with a combination of Jordan Hawkins, Saddiq Bey, and Yves Missi. Since the Pelicans have around $8 million in cap space, they are allowed to make an imbalanced trade and take back more salary than they send out.

The Pelicans could make a bigger move involving one of their valuable veterans, like Herb Jones, and acquire Gafford in that way. So far, New Orleans hasn't seemed too willing to do that, but turning one of their perimeter players into a center would certainly make the Pels a more balanced team.

Regardless of which route the Pelicans choose to trade for Gafford, it behooves them to at least go for it. Whether Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver feel the same way remains to be seen.