The New Orleans Pelicans have not made a single addition to their team that won 26 games last season. After the changes to the lottery rules that will make the league significantly more competitive next season, the Pelicans are facing an uphill battle to climb up the standings in the loaded Western Conference.

With only one roster spot and $8.2 million under the luxury tax, the Pelicans are unlikely to add a difference-maker without making larger moves. They have to be more active in the trade market, but Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver seem uninterested in moving their players with trade value for future assets.

The more likely scenario is for them to make a win-now move. This would require using expiring contracts and draft capital to add impactful players on the trade block.

One potential trade partner that can help the Pelicans is the Dallas Mavericks. With new leadership under Masai Ujiri, the Mavs are also revamping their roster and setting up for the future. The Pelicans could find a way to solve their shooting issues and add a starting-caliber center with one trade with Dallas.

Pelicans Desperately Need More Shooting and Center Depth

This trade scenario has the Pelicans acquire Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson while giving up Jordan Poole and an unprotected future first-round pick.

The outgoing and incoming salaries in this deal are essentially equal, so neither team is gaining a financial advantage in the immediate term. The difference is in the future years.

Gafford is under contract for three more seasons for a total of $54.4. million. Poole's $34 million and Thompson's $17.4 million salaries are expiring. Dallas gets off Gafford's deal and creates more playing time for Dereck Lively, new addition Santi Aldama, and their lottery pick Morez Johnson Jr. They also get a chance to rehab Poole's value, since they have a need for more shot creation in the backcourt.

If Poole doesn't work out, they can just let him walk next summer. To make it worth their while, they acquire an unprotected first-round pick from the Pelicans, which they should have a ton of interest in while building for the future.

For the Pelicans, this trade hits three birds with one stone. Sure, giving up a future first-rounder is not ideal, but they get off Poole's deal, acquire an elite shooter in Thompson, and get a quality center in Gafford.

Thompson fills a clear need as the best shooter on the team. They could even try to flip him again for positive value at the trade deadline. Gafford is also a nice fit as a rim protector next to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. Offensively, he is a lob threat and a solid finisher inside the paint, giving Jeremiah Fears and Dejounte Murray a nice pick-and-roll partner.

These are the types of big swings the Pelicans front office has to consider. Dumars and Weaver seem too comfortable bringing this core back for another season, but this would be a major mistake. Even if it's costly, it's time to shake things up in New Orleans.