Questionable NBA 2K25 Ratings Revealed For a Few New Orleans Pelicans Players
The approaching NBA season is equally rejoiced by gamers for the highly anticipated NBA2K25 video game. Game developers slowly build enthusiasm with trailers of gameplay and player rating reveals ahead of the official launch. Most of the New Orleans Pelicans player's ratings were recently revealed on the ratings website this week.
Zion Williamson was the highest-rated Pelican with an 88 overall score. No surprise there, with Williamson coming off the healthiest season of his career after playing a career-high 70 regular season games. New Orleans' newest addition, Dejounte Murray, rated right behind Zion with an 87 rating. Murray is a big splash addition for the Pelicans, who were looking to acquire a dynamic playmaker this summer.
Brandon Ingram (86), CJ McCollum (85), and Herb Jones (82) round out the Pelicans Top 5 player ratings. Ingram's summer has been a hot-button issue for the team. The former All-Star forward heads into the final year of his deal, seeking a max extension, according to reports. New Orleans is unwilling to meet Ingram's demands of over $50 million per year, so it seems likely Ingram will remain on the roster at the start of the season without an extension in place.
Rookie center Yves Missi has not been rated yet on the game. The former Baylor standout was the Pelicans first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft. The team hopes the rookie picks up quickly and can contribute soon to a roster desperate for size in the middle. New Orleans lost Jonas Valanciunas, Cody Zeller, and Larry Nance, Jr. through trade this offseason. The Pelicans signed veteran center Daniel Theis to a one-year deal this offseason. Theis is currently competing on the German Olympic Team. They have advanced to the semifinals of the Tournament. Theis is rated a 75 on the game.
The top ten players in the game are three-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic (98), Joel Embiid (98), Shai Gilgeous Alexander (97), Luka Doncic (97), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Kevin Durant (96), LeBron James (96), Jayson Tatum (96), Steph Curry (95), and Anthony Edwards (94).
NBA2K25 is expected to be released next month on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Newly crowned champion Jayson Tatum is the cover athlete for this year's game. There are also alternate covers featuring Tatum and WNBA's A'ja Wilson, as well as a Hall of Fame edition cover featuring Vince Carter.