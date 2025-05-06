12-Year NBA Veteran Listed as Trade Target Suggestion for Pistons
Entering the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons are in a good place. Not only did they watch their franchise player, Cade Cunningham, emerge into an All-Star, but they just wrapped up their first playoff series since 2019.
The first-round series between the Pistons and the New York Knicks was tight. Unfortunately for Detroit, they were the ones to bow out, showing glimpses of inexperience throughout the series. The Pistons are guaranteed to go through an offseason seeing trade suggestions for them, as another veteran standout could be helpful.
In one case, Bleacher Report lists New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum as somebody the Pistons should consider acquiring.
“The Pistons are woefully short on scoring and creation around Cunningham,” writes BR. “McCollum just averaged at least 20 points and four assists for the sixth consecutive season, a feat only matched by 13 other players across the Association. Detroit could always stand to add more spacers, too, and McCollum happens to be a 39.7 percent sharpshooter from range for his career. Add his 67 playoff games into the equation, and he could be the kind of experienced leader who shows the Pistons what they need to do to keep climbing the ladder.”
This summer, the Pistons have to be careful with every move they make. There isn’t pressure to win a championship as early as next season, but they would like to see clear improvement. However, maintaining a strong level of chemistry across the roster is also important. Bringing on a $30 million guard is a large investment for a year, and with that comes a large risk.
The Pistons are likely to go back to starting Jaden Ivey alongside Cade Cunningham when the shooting guard gets healthy. McCollum, who has served a starting role since 2016, would have to take on a role in the second unit, which is a scenario that might not be interesting for the 34-year-old veteran.
Along with those factors, the Pistons also have contract decisions looming on multiple veteran guards. Malik Beasley, a Sixth Man of the Year finalist, has made it clear he wants to return to the Pistons. The mid-season acquisition, Dennis Schroder, is another player who made an impact on the team—especially in the playoffs.
If the Pistons can’t retain Beasley, maybe a move for McCollum could be considered. For the time being, the Pistons shouldn’t make any calls to New Orleans.