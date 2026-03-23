Three Detroit Pistons Role Players Who Could Be Unsung Heroes In NBA Playoffs

With 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons are in good shape to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, despite the recent loss of their star, Cade Cunningham. Since Cunningham’s collapsed lung diagnosis, the Pistons have gone 2-0 with wins over the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors.

During that span, Jalen Duren has shown phenomenal leadership for the Pistons as they try to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 regular season. The Pistons are currently four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed.

While the Pistons are optimistic that Cunningham can return for the playoffs, there is a chance that they will have to face the postseason without him. For the Pistons to advance, Detroit will need much more than Duren’s leadership if Cunningham is, in fact, unable to go. Here are three Pistons role players who need to step up in the playoffs and could end up being unsung heroes to a deep postseason run.

Dannis Jenkins

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With Cunningham’s absence, Pistons guard Dannis Jenkins has seen his role with the team grow, and has risen to the occasion for Detroit. In the Pistons 115-101 win over the Warriors on Friday night, Jenkins put on arguably the best game of his NBA career, scoring 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

Entering Monday night’s home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jenkins looks to continue to prove that he has what it takes to step up for the Pistons in a time when the team is looking for multiple players to have an impact without Cunningham.

Jenkins is averaging 8.0 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game this season for the Pistons, while shooting over 40 percent from the field.

Ronald Holland II

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) dunks during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Pistons forward Ronald Holland II has made impressive strides for Detroit this season, averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. In five of the last seven games for the Pistons, Holland has scored in double figures.

His consistency as a scorer and defense on the other end is exactly what the Pistons need from their role players if they hope to make a run in the playoffs. The 2024 No. 5 overall draft pick looks to continue his progression as the season goes on for the Pistons.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Pistons have struggled from three-point range, a weakness that the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers look to exploit in the playoffs. To help solve that issue, the Pistons acquired Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls at the NBA trade deadline, although fans wish they had done more.

Huerter is slowly starting to feel comfortable in his new role with the Pistons, as since being traded, he’s averaging 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for Detroit.

Despite shooting 19.1 percent from three-point range, Huerter can boost his shooting percentage, which will be beneficial for the Pistons in the playoffs.