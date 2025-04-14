13-Year NBA Veteran Vouches for Pistons Guard to be NBA 6MOY
Amid their historic turnaround, multiple members of the Detroit Pistons find themselves in the mix to take home a seasonal award. Following an impressive campaign all year, one former player took to social media to vouch for one of the team's top performers.
There are countless players who deserve shine for their part in the Pistons' success this season. Among the most notable is Malik Beasley, who signed a one-year deal with Detroit in free agency last summer. He was initially brought in simply to help rectify the team's floor-spacing issues but became an intriguing part of the roster in the process.
Primarily coming off the bench, Beasley was one of the NBA's best role players this season. Along with appearing in all 82 games, the journeyman guard averaged 16.3 PPG and shot 41.6% from beyond the arc.
Beasley was among the handful of core Pistons players to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale. He did what he could to try and end the year in the win column, notching 23 points in 19 minutes of work off the bench.
Part of the reason why Beasley suited up in this game is because he was neck-and-neck with Anthony Edwards for most made three-pointers this season. While posting about the situation on X, longtime NBA guard Jalen Rose took the time to give Beasley his flowers. He re-shared one of Beasley's posts while stating the veteran guard should be named Sixth Man of the Year.
After all he was able to do for the Pistons this season, Beasley is more than deserving of being a finalist for 6MOY. He is widely regarded as a favorite for the award alongside Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. Only time will tell if his impressive campaign is enough for the veteran sharpshooter to land the first personal accolade of his career.