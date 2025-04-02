14-Year NBA Vet Remains on Detroit Pistons Injury Report vs Thunder
Going into their Wednesday night battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Detroit Pistons have the 14-year NBA veteran Tobias Harris on their injury report.
For Harris, he’s been a frequent presence on the report as of late, as he deals with right Achilles Tendinopathy. According to the official NBA injury report, Harris is probable to play against the Thunder.
Lately, Harris’ status has been tricky. Leading up to the Cleveland Cavaliers matchup last Friday, Harris was expected to be available for the game. The team ended up scratching him shortly before the game tipped off. Fortunately, the Pistons won in his absence with a 133-122 victory.
The Pistons upgraded Harris’ status to probable against the Minnesota Timberwolves. All signs were pointing to his return. Although the Pistons cleared Harris for action initially, they changed their minds at the last minute. Harris was ruled out for the second game in a row.
Once again, Harris seems to be on pace to make his return to the court, but he could be viewed as a game-time decision at this point.
For the most part, Harris has been healthy and available for the Pistons throughout the season. Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, Harris has 69 games under his belt. The veteran has posted averages of six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while producing 14 points on 47 percent shooting from the field.
With or without Harris, the Pistons will be shorthanded on Wednesday. Jaden Ivey remains out with an injury, while Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and Ron Holland will serve their suspensions. As for Cade Cunningham and Harris, they are two names to keep an eye on before tip-off out West.