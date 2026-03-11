Where Pistons Win Over Brooklyn Nets Leaves Detroit Moving Forward

The Detroit Pistons finally had reason to celebrate as the final buzzer sounded in their dominant 138–100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Beyond the result scoreline, the victory was their first in five games, having lost their previous four, and just days earlier, they had suffered a disappointing loss to the Nets on Saturday, a result that stung given Brooklyn’s struggles this season.

But after some frustrating outings, Detroit finally responded by leading from start to finish, overwhelming Brooklyn on both ends of the floor and providing a much-needed boost in confidence. Wednesday’s emphatic response served as a measure of revenge, showing a renewed sense of focus and urgency from Detroit’s lineup.

Jalen Duren scored 26 points, and Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 15 assists.

With postseason basketball already secured for Detroit, the performance could prove to be an important turning point. So, who in the regular season is left for the Pistons, and who could potentially be their opponents in the postseason?

Next up: Vs. Philadelphia 76ers (March 12)

The Pistons have a chance to put the four-game losing streak even further behind them when they play a Philadelphia 76ers team fighting for the playoffs.

So, in essence, this match-up, on paper, should be the more challenging one with the Sixers desperate to keep their hopes alive, being in the eighth spot, good enough for the Play-In tournament. The good news, statistically, is that Detroit have a three-game win streak over Philadelphia and has won the two meetings between them this season.

Toughest test ahead: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (March 30)

The reigning NBA champions, the first team to 50 wins and currently on a six-game heater, the Oklahoma City Thunder, are rolling right now and have tasted defeat only six times in 33 home games.

However, despite owning the league’s best record at 51-15, one of those 15 losses came at the hands of the Pistons, who bagged a 124-116 success on February 25.

Both sides will continue on after the regular season, but there’s much more on the line, with the two combatants looking to maintain their stranglehold on the top spot of their conference.

Potential playoff opponents?

Orlando Magic – currently in seventh spot and on a four-game winning streak. Are they peaking at a good time?

Philadelphia 76ers – In eighth spot and boast a decent road record of 17-14 this season. A dangerous side if they face the Pistons again in the postseason.

Atlanta Hawks – The hottest team in the East right now. A seven-game winning streak has come at the best time and will be a tough side to break down if Detroit comes up against them in the first round.

Charlotte Hornets – A team that has enjoyed success over the top teams this season. But the Pistons have had their number thus far, with two wins and four victories in a row overall.