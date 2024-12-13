2x NBA All-Star’s Trade Market Should be Monitored by Detroit Pistons
If the Detroit Pistons decide to tweak their roster-building strategy this season by entering the market for an All-Star, Chicago Bulls forward Zach LaVine just might be in play.
For the time being, it seems the star forward’s contract has once again led to a slow market build.
According to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, even a hot start to the 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t caused a shift in the same market that has been open for a few seasons now.
“He’s having an excellent year,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “We know that he’s been on the trade block for a year now, at least. Yet I hear nothing about LaVine on the trade market, and I don’t think it’s because the Bulls aren’t interested in trading him.”
The rumored price tag for LaVine has varied throughout the years. While the Bulls might sell lower these days, it seems the asking price isn’t low enough to generate real interest. And even if a team gets LaVine at a discount price in the trade market, they would still have to shell out a ton of money through 2027.
Currently, LaVine is in year three of his five-year deal. He’s set to make $43 million this season and will make nearly $49 million if he plays on his player option at age 31.
Last season, the Pistons were frequently linked to LaVine, but that was under the previous front-office leadership. At this point, it’s unclear how Detroit’s new President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, views LaVine.
The Pistons are likely undecided on their deadline direction. In the recent past, they were sure to sell. This time around, they have shown plenty of signs of being much more competitive, teasing themselves to be a potential Play-In dark horse.
If the Pistons’ front office decides they are a star away from taking a big leap, LaVine could be a gamble they are willing to take. In 22 games this season, LaVine has averaged 22 points on 51 percent shooting. He’s attempting nearly eight threes per game, making his deep shots at a 43 percent clip.
So far, the Pistons have been quiet on the trade rumor front. Soon, they might become a team to keep an eye on once they have a better idea of where they stand. And if LaVine's market remains where it is, perhaps there is an opportunity to acquire him at a bargain price.