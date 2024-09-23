3-Time NBA All-Star Set to Hit Free Agency Before 2024 Preseason
This week, former Detroit Pistons veteran guard Derrick Rose is reportedly set to hit the free agency market.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Rose will be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. What’s next for the former first-overall pick? His move is yet to be revealed.
At this point in his career, the 35-year-old Rose is a reserve with limited playing time in most situations. Last year, Rose appeared in 24 games with the Grizzlies. He came off the bench for all but seven games, averaging 16 minutes. Rose knocked down 46 percent of his shots, producing eight points and three assists per game.
Early on in his career, Rose was one of the most notable young risers. When he entered the picture in Chicago in 2008, Rose earned Rookie of the Year honors. By 2010, Rose was an NBA All-Star. In 2011, he earned the league’s MVP award after averaging 25 points and eight assists per game in 81 outings.
Unfortunately, Rose was plagued with injuries after his first few seasons in Chicago. After seven seasons with the Bulls, Rose landed on the New York Knicks. He appeared in 64 games for his first stint with the Knicks. In 2017-2018, Rose played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pistons came into the picture in 2019. When the veteran guard hit the free agency market, Detroit signed Rose to become a primary piece off the bench. Rose appeared in 50 games that year. He made a career-high 49 percent of his field goal attempts.
Rose would finish his first season on the Pistons by averaging 18 points and six assists. Midway through his second season in Detroit, Rose was dealt to the Knicks for a second stint. Rose’s final run in Detroit lasted 15 games. He left the Pistons after averaging 14 points and four assists.
After three seasons with the Knicks and last year’s run with the Grizzlies, Rose is set to search for another opportunity. His next destination would offer the veteran a seventh team to join since landing in the NBA out of Memphis.