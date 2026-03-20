How Cade Cunningham's Injury Could Impact NBA Honors

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham may face a setback in his run for NBA awards after it was reported that he will miss an extended period of time due to a collapsed lung.

What Happened?

To give some background on how this injury happened, it stems from a hustle play during Detroit’s matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Tuesday. In just under six minutes of the first quarter, Cade Cunnignham went after a loose ball against Tre Johnson, and did not return to the game after suffering from back spasms that ruled him out.

Before the injury occurred, the two-time NBA All-Star was having a phenomenal year. Detroit’s leader has been playing at an elite level, averaging an impressive 24.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds, numbers that have quickly drawn a lot of attention.

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cunningham’s ability to control the flow of the game, create scoring opportunities, and deliver in crucial moments when the team needs it most has been evident. His playing style is a large reason why the Pistons sit in the first seed of the Eastern Conference at a 49-19 record.

Performances like these have easily positioned him as a very strong candidate for All-NBA honors for the second consecutive year, along with growing buzz surrounding a legitimate case for MVP consideration.

What Will His Absence Mean When it Comes to the NBA Awards?

With the regular season almost coming to a close, Cunningham’s absence brings a lot of questions and concerns regarding his award eligibility. The NBA requires players to play in at least 65 regular-season games to be qualified for these major honors.

Cunningham has 60 qualified games played and is currently short of the All-NBA criteria.



The Pistons have 14 games remaining.



Cunningham earned All-NBA last season and as a result, saw his rookie max extension increase from $222M to $269M. https://t.co/hTtRyG8vfa — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 19, 2026

The 24-year-old has played in a total of 60 games so far, and with just 14 regular season games remaining, and a re-evaluation set for two weeks, Cunningham will miss eight games, which leaves six games left.

There is no timetable on when he will exactly return, but his availability in the coming weeks could ultimately determine whether his breakout season results in league recognition. To reach the 65-game mark, Cunningham will need to return on April 4th against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, its important not to rush anything. The main priority is to ensure that the MotorCade has a full recovery before he steps back on the floor. He is pivotal to the team's offense and will definitely be needed as the Pistons look to build off of the regular season’s success.