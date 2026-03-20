How Detroit Pistons All-Around Effort Led to Another Victory Over Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons used a balanced team effort to defeat the Washington Wizards, 117-95 at Capital One Arena, handing the Wizards their 14th straight loss of the season.

After the Pistons built a lead by as much as 25 points in the first half, they resisted a push from the Wizards before re-establishing control in the second half, as the team's all-around contributions ultimately proved to be the difference maker in this one.

Team Execution on Full Display

The Pistons delivered in the absence of star guard Cade Cunningham, who will be out for an extended period of time with a collapsed lung.

Jalen Duren led the way for Detroit with 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds in 25 minutes, continuing his strong production and setting the tone in the paint.

When Duren wasn’t on the floor, Paul Reed stepped up in a big way, finishing the night with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in just 21 minutes. His high energy and versatility helped keep Detroit’s momentum going, making it hard for the Wizards to contain.

Duncan Robinson added 14 points, and found success behind the arc, knocking down four triples to keep the floor spaced.

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Pistons certainly had to rely on their depth, and lot of good also came from Caris Levert. Setting teammates up effectively, he led the team with the most assists, dishing out six. It is important that Levert continues to provide in this way, especially now that the Pistons are in need of a guard to continuously step up since Cunningham will be out.

"He [Levert] brings defense, he hustles hard, he's a scorer when we need it, someone who's not afraid to take a shot, and a facilitator, so he brings a little bit of everything and he gives it his all every time he steps on the floor," Ausar Thompson said.

Detroit Hustle and Anticipation

While Detroit’s offense shined, its hustle and anticipation can't be overlooked. Kevin Heurter stayed active and recorded four steals, which caused issues for the Wizards to get in an offensive flow at times. The team's collectiveness on both ends, especially in the fourth quarter overwhelmed Washington, that led to another win at Capital One Arena.

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) advances the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) looks during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The victory now pushes the Pistons to a 50–19 record, maintaining the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

What's Coming Up?

The Pistons will return home and gear up for the second night of a back-to-back.

They will host the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.