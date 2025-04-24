4-Time NBA All-Star Makes Statement on Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
With the Detroit Pistons picking up a tough win on the road at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 against the New York Knicks, Cade Cunningham was being discussed all day on Tuesday after he had a standout performance.
Months ago, many debated whether or not Cunningham deserved to be an All-Star reserve. Now, Cunningham’s got a former NBA All-Star claiming he’s at least top 15 in the NBA.
“If he’s not top 10, he’s top 15,” DeMarcus Cousins recently said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’
“I believe after this playoff run, he will be a household name. He’s deserving of it. His talent is through the roof. His poise is something you don’t see in a young player at this stage in his career. He’s an old spirit. … He has a veteran savvy to him, and it’s so early in his career that it doesn’t make sense at this point, but he’s showing it. He’s producing, he’s leading his team at a young age. He’s definitely top 15 in my eyes.”
While Cunningham’s solo production has been living up to the expectations of a No. 1 overall pick, it never mattered much until this season. With injuries affecting his availibility through his first few seasons in the NBA, along with the Pistons struggling as a team, Cunningham was under the radar.
This year, the star guard made it impossible to overlook him. In 70 games, Cunningham posted averages of 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He helped the Pistons pick up 44 wins after going just 14-68 during the 2023-2024 season. Detroit made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Being that the 2025 NBA Playoffs are the first time Cunningham is playing postseason ball since he entered the NBA, he was a question mark heading into the first-round series against an experienced New York Knicks team. So far, Cunningham’s regular season success is translating positively into the playoffs.
Through two games, Cunningham is averaging 27 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds. The Pistons are 1-1 heading into Game 3, which takes place on Thursday night.
It’s clear the Pistons will go as far as Cunningham will take them. If he continues to produce the same way, Cunningham will certainly shoot up the ranks, as Cousins believes that’s already been the case.