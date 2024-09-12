Two-Time All-Star Recalls Detroit Pistons Days Previewing New Journey
Early on in Joel Embiid’s career, former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond developed a well-known rivalry with the big man who has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career at this point.
When the big men battled it out, Drummond was known as one of the NBA’s best-established centers, while Joel Embiid was quickly developing into a superstar.
As a member of the Pistons, Drummond faced Embiid seven times. The former Pistons veteran averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds against Philadelphia. He also garnered a total of eight blocks and 15 steals throughout the years, and made 53 percent of his field goals.
As for Embiid, he often had the upper hand. In the same seven matchups, Embiid averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. He totaled 11 blocks and six steals while hitting on 53 percent of his field goals.
Drummond’s time with the Pistons concluded during the 2019-2020 NBA season. Once he went to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the battle between bigs was no longer as relevant. That was especially the case in 2021 when Drummond teamed up with Embiid.
During his free agency run in his post-Lakers run, Drummond joined the Sixers on a one-year deal. While he used to go toe-to-toe with Embiid, the veteran center embraced the role as the multi-time All-Star’s backup. After 49 games in Philly, Drummond was traded at the deadline.
Over the last two years, Drummond competed for the Chicago Bulls. He hit the free agency market this past summer, which led him down a familiar path. For the second time in his career, Drummond has joined the Sixers. Once again, he anticipates a role behind Embiid and plans for every practice to mirror his days as the Pistons’ starting center going against the Sixers’ star.
“I’m playing against the best center in the league every single day, so not only is he getting the best work out of me, vice versa — I’m getting the best work out of him because he’s challenging me, as well,” Drummond told Clutch Points. “And for me, he knows I’m not gonna ever back down from him. And it’s been like that [since] I’ve been in Detroit. I think that’s really why he respects me, because no matter how good he is, he might have the upper hand on me but I’m gonna keep coming. I’m gonna push him to be great. I’m gonna push him to be the best player he can be, really to show the world why he is the best center to play this game.”
Drummond’s days as a full-time starting center might be in the rearview, but he remains a valuable asset to the Sixers. As a two-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding leader, Drummond brings a lot of experience to the table. He’ll help sharpen Embiid’s game in practice while being a key role player coming off the bench.