Analysts Praises Pistons Prospects Following NBA Summer League
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons walked away with a pair of interesting prospects. In the first round, they selected an athletic and versatile forward in Ron Holland. After trading up in round two, they selected a sharpshooting forward in Bobi Klintman.
During NBA Summer League, both of the Pistons' draft picks showed a ton of promise. Holland had his athleticism on full display, while Klintman looked like he could be a second round steal.
After the action in Las Vegas concluded, Keith Smith of Spotrac broke down his analysis for each team's top prospects. While his shooting is still a key area of development, Holland received high praise for his play.
Holland is NBA-ready as an athlete. He can more than hang in that aspect. He also has pretty good basketball IQ. Holland took a few risks in Vegas, but they were ones worth taking. He also showed up as a competitive rebounder, which is always a plus for a wing. On the downside, Holland couldn’t get shots to fall. He missed open looks, contested looks and everything in between. For him to become what the Pistons need him to, Holland has to shoot it better.
As for Klintman, his potential to become a reliable stretch-four option at the NBA level. Smith also cited that new addition Tobias Harris could help him reach his full potential.
Everything from Klintman was encouraging at Summer League, minus his finishing inside. He’s got enough size that he may eventually become a solid stretch-four option. That’s big for a Pistons team that is lacking somewhat in frontcourt depth. Apprenticing under Tobias Harris, who has a similar physical makeup and came in with a similar skillset, will be great for Klintman.
It's unsure how much playing time Holland and Klintman will see with the Pistons this year. That said, both prospects have managed to start their career off on the right foot.