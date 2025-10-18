Are Pistons Right for Holding on Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren Deals?
Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren aren’t going to be eligible for their extensions for much longer. With the deadline just days away, neither former first-round pick has a new deal in place with the Detroit Pistons.
According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, a lack of momentum at this point suggests that an extension is unlikely to take place before the next offseason.
“Can't say extensions for Jaden Ivey or Jalen Duren in Detroit, as we speak, look especially likely either,” Fischer wrote. “Sources say neither first-round pick for the Pistons has generated much momentum on a new deal with Detroit to this point in the process.”
The lack of extension discussions doesn’t come as a surprise, considering the Pistons have been quiet on that front throughout the offseason.
Are the Pistons Making the Right Choice by Waiting?
When it comes to Jaden Ivey, it feels like waiting is the obvious choice.
For the second time in less than a year, Ivey underwent a procedure to repair an injury. While his recent setback isn’t related to the injury he suffered back in January, the piling on of injuries would add caution to any team in that situation.
Ivey showed a lot of improvement in key areas last year. For a moment, it seemed like a major extension was inevitable. As Cade Cunningham’s co-star in the Pistons’ backcourt, Ivey averaged 17.6 points, while shooting 46 percent from the field and knocking down 40 percent of his threes. His shooting from beyond the arc increased by seven percent.
Unfortunately, Ivey did all of that with a small sample size, playing in just 30 games. The good news is that he managed to stay relatively healthy throughout his first two seasons in the NBA, appearing in at least 74 games in each season.
Delaying Ivey’s extension should be viewed as a wise move by the Pistons. They’ll want to see how his knee responds after his latest procedure, and see if the numbers can hold up for a second-straight season. Plus, Ivey is now one of the only players on the roster without playoff experience. Seeing him in a postseason setting is another important box Detroit might want to check off.
Jalen Duren is in a slightly different position. While he had some nagging injury concerns throughout his first two NBA seasons, the veteran center appeared in 78 games last year. He was also a part of the team’s playoff run, averaging 33.8 minutes in six games against the New York Knicks.
The 2024-2025 run was a slow start for Duren, who admitted he needed to be better. Once he stepped it up, he was a different player, offering way more impact. Despite the questions of whether he should start or not early on last season, Duren proved he’s a starting-caliber center in the NBA.
In his third year, he averaged 11.8 points on 69 percent shooting from the field and 66 percent shooting from the free-throw line. On the glass, Duren averaged 10.3 rebounds and produced 1.1 blocks per game.
The biggest question surrounding Duren is his lack of versatility. Over the offseason, the Pistons were rumored to have interest in players like Naz Reid, Santi Aldama, and Myles Turner. Was Detroit viewing them as replacements for Tobias Harris at the four, or Duren at the five? Duren proved he could be productive in the Cade Cunningham-led lineup, but one has to wonder if his lack of shooting range is viewed as a major drawback or not.
The Pistons have until the start of next week to make their decisions on Ivey and Duren final.