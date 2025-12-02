Top of the key, up two with under 25 seconds remaining, the ball found Cade Cunningham.

He pirouetted around two defenders as if the court were his own ballet stage, contorted his body at the rim, and sank his eighth basket of the fourth quarter to push Detroit ahead by four.

That play effectively sealed a game in which the Pistons were anything but tidy with the basketball and struggled to find offensive rhythm. Both teams shot under 45 percent from the field, and Detroit managed just 19 percent from three while committing 22 turnovers. It was a scrappy, grind-it-out battle from start to finish.

CADE IS A DANGEROUS MAN pic.twitter.com/IxhXV37DCF — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 2, 2025

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff thought the Pistons were great defensively.

"That's the tale of this team. When called upon we have the ability to get stops," Bickerstaff said to reporters.

The Hawks stayed alive behind 35 percent shooting from deep, with Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combining for 55 points and a blistering 10-for-18 from three.

But the Pistons’ work in the margins ultimately decided it. Their 19 second-chance points and 21 fastbreak points tilted the game, as did their overwhelming 58–42 advantage in the paint and +27 edge on the glass.

And in a game decided by a single point, those margins mattered.

One of the night’s biggest momentum swings came late in the third quarter, when Jaden Ivey and Hawks guard Keaton Wallace got tangled up chasing a loose ball. Ron Holland came flying into the scrum, ripped the ball free, and immediately turned defense into force—barreling to the rim for an and-1 finish. He roared to the crowd as Detroit carried a six-point lead into the fourth.

"The way we hang our hats on defense says a lot about us," Holland told reporters. "When we're really up and want to guard from the first quarter to the end, we're really hard to deal with."

Before the game, Atlanta Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder highlighted three keys to slowing down the Pistons: limiting turnovers, keeping Detroit out of the paint, and minimizing second-chance opportunities.

Dec 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) shoots in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Rebounding and interior scoring are typically controlled by whichever team imposes its will—and in those areas, Detroit was overwhelming. The Pistons held a 37–20 rebounding advantage, generated 13 second-chance points, and outscored the Hawks in the paint.

Jalen Duren dominated early, posting 14 points and five rebounds in the first half. At times, he looked like an upperclassman playing against elementary school kids—his early baseline drive and and-1 finish set the tone for how physically imposing he would be.

Ron Holland was equally impactful off the bench, scoring eight points and grabbing three offensive rebounds, each immediately converted into second-chance opportunities.

But despite Atlanta getting bullied inside, they managed to stay in the game by taking care of the ball. The Hawks committed just five turnovers, while the Pistons coughed it up 13 times—Cade Cunningham and Dennis Jenkins each with three—which allowed Atlanta to trail by only one at halftime.

"Sometimes you just got to win ugly, " Bickerstaff said. "I think that's the tale of good teams in this league. Sometimes it might not be your night, but can you figure out a way to get it done."

UP Next

The Detroit Pistons will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, then return home to Little Caesars Arena on Friday to host the Portland Trail Blazers.