Three weaknesses Pistons can improve after first quarter of season

At their best, the Detroit Pistons franchise has been a mediocre franchise for almost two decades now.

Loyal fans of Detroit basketball have been too patient for too long. The Pistons currently sit atop the Eastern conference with 19 wins through 24 games. At some point, a team is what their record says they are. This Pistons team isn't a fluke anymore.

They're here to stay.

Even a top contending team like the Oklahoma City Thunder can admit there's always something to improve on. Addressing these flaws will be crucial heading into the trade deadline and the playoffs later into the season.

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is helped up by forward Tobias Harris (12) in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Shooting is a problem

There's no secret about it. The Pistons aren't a great shooting a team. The team ranks 19th in three-point percentage and 28th in three-point attempts. The modern NBA will not allow you to succeed under those circumstances.

There have been bright spots to keep the shooting situation from getting worse. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson opens up the offense in a major way for a team that leads the league in points in the paint per game.

Cade Cunningham shoots 6.4 threes per game, but only makes 29.9% of his threes. Veteran forward Tobias Harris can be an efficient three-point shooter, but he's too versatile to only focus on shooting threes. Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, and Caris LeVert can be good shooters for the team but they're still solidifying their spots in the rotation.

This isn't a problem that's going to be solved internally. Neither of these players named above minus Robinson are going to become efficient, reliable, and frequent shooters overnight. This is a problem that falls right onto President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon's desk and it'll be interesting to see how he addresses the issue before the trade deadline in February.

The need for a backup point guard

The Pistons do not have a definite backup point guard 24 games into the season. This isn't a terrible problem to have 24 games into the season, but it will be an issue after 82 games of the season. Cunningham should not be asked to carry this Pistons teams through the playoffs. The team has enough talent currently to win games as a complete unit.

However, top contending teams usually have a second-in-command they can rely on when the star guard is having an off night or simply out of the game. Every minute and every second in the playoffs needs maximizing. TJ McConnell for the Indiana Pacers, Alex Caruso for the Oklahoma City, Payton Pritchard for the Boston Celtics, and Bruce Brown for the Denver Nuggets have been extremely to championship runs in recent seasons.

They all had the specific role of making sure the offense doesn't fall off a cliff when the superstars need some help.

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) defended by in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons are still looking for the man to fill that role. The good news for Pistons fans is that the person who can feel that role could be on the team currently. Once they've settled into their minutes, Daniss Jenkins, Jaden Ivey, and even Marcus Sasser can emerge as true backup point guards by the end of the season, but as of right now that remains to be seen. Ivey and Sasser are working their way back from injury.

Keeping teams off the line

With a gritty and relentless mindset on both sides of the ball comes lots of physicality. With lots of physicality comes lots of fouls. Detroit ranks second in the NBA in fouls and opponents free throw attempts. Detroit is fouling teams 23 times per game and teams are shooting 28.6 free throws per game against the Pistons. Opponents are also shooting 80.3% from the free throw line which ranks for sixth in the NBA.

Not only is Detroit fouling a lot, but teams are capitalizing on it way more often than not. For comparison, teams are shooting the worse from the free throw line against the Houston Rockets at 74.4%. JB Bickerstaff has the task of figuring how to keep this team tenacious and aggressive while still being disciplined.

The playstyle has its many benefits. Detroit ranks second in rebounds, first in points in the paint, and fourth in defensive rating. Making sure this play style doesn't lead to so many points on the for the other team will be important for Bickerstaff to address down the stretch.