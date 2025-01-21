Audio Leaks of Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham Trash Talking Rockets
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons hit the road for one of their longest road trips of the season. First up was an MLK Day matchup against Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets. Similar to what he's done all season, Cade Cunningham dazzled as he continued to grow his All-Star case.
After dropping their lost two games, Cunningham did everything in his power to get the Pistons back in the win column. He'd do so in a big way against the Rockets, erupting for 32 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the 107-96 victory.
One of Cunningham's best plays of the afternoon came late in the third quarter. The Pistons star split a pair of defenders at the three-point line and proceeded to throw down a thunderous dunk over an outstretched Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Cunningham's emotions were running high after the play, as audio picked up his explicit trash talk to the Rockets' defense after the slam.
Sitting among the league-leaders in assists per game, Cunningham's playmaking has been one of the more talked about facets of his game. That said, he's put together an array of big scoring barrages as well. Monday marked the ninth time he's scored at least 32 points this year. Cunningham's season-high remains at 40 points, a mark he reached earlier this month against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through the first half of the season, Cunningham is averaging 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 9.3 APG. With Detroit continuing to hover at or above .500, he has a strong case to get an All-Star nod.
Following their victory over the Rockets, the Pistons will be back in action again Wednesday to take on the Atlanta Hawks.
