Ausar Thompson Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Forward
Last summer, the Detroit Pistons once again found themselves with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft. They'd settle on forward Ron Holland, who managed to make a strong impression in his first year with the franchise.
Holland went a different route in his quest to the NBA, opting to suit up for G-League Ignite instead of playing in college. After displaying the potential to be a versatile forward at the next level, Detroit decided to take a chance on him at No. 5.
Due to the array of forwards ahead of him on the depth chart, Holland had a limited role as a rookie. He appeared in 81 games for the Pistons, but only played around 15 minutes a night. In that time, he averaged 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG.
Despite not seeing extended minutes on the floor, Holland still managed to win over his teammates as someone who can aid them on their journey to contender status.
Among those who have become a firm believer in Holland is forward Ausar Thompson. Last week, the Pistons released a "Year One" special about the Pistons forward on the team's YouTube channel. During the special, Thompson raves about Holland and the impact he had on and off the court.
"Even like Ron. I feel like he helped change the culture," Thompson said. "Because he came in and turn the music on, blast the music, play music. We say how the vets came in and changed stuff, which they definitely did, it's not just the vets it's everybody."
Heading into the 2026 season, Thompson and Holland are two potential X-factors for the Pistons. After dealing with a blood clot diagnosis that left him sidelined, Thompson had his first fully healthy offseason in the NBA. Coming off all the extra hours of training, he could potentially take a big step forward in his development.
As for Holland, he too is eager to have a bigger impact on the Pistons in year two. Typically, players see one of their biggest leaps developmental-wise between their rookie and sophomore seasons. Based on his standout showing in Summer League, Holland could look like a much different player by the time training camp gets underway.