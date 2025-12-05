The defensive statistics that have defined Detroit Pistons breakout season

The Detroit have enjoyed overwhelming success this season. This start to the regular season is the best start in two decades.

Despite the success, everyone in the Pistons building knows there's a lot of areas they can still improve by the time the playoffs begin. If head coach JB Bickerstaff and team MVP Cade Cunningham weren't very transparent about the Pistons mindset, we'd still be able to point to the numbers and the film to analyze they're strengths and weaknesses.

Luckily, Bickerstaff and Cunningham along with the rest of the Pistons squad have been transparent about where their focus is at the moment. Keeping the win streak alive earlier this season and winning individual milestones was never a priority, but focusing on winning each individual game as they arrive was a priority.

This mindset off the court combined with a relentless and team-oriented mindset on the court has been the perfect storm for the city of Detroit, Michigan.

Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) puts up a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

A top-5 defense

This defense is a top-5 defense in too many categories to not be considered elite. While overall defensive ratings in the NBA are higher than ever before, the Pistons are a top-3 defense in most cases.

When you watch the Pistons play basketball, their gritty approach to basketball is evident. They prioritize scoring in the paint efficiently and swarming as a team defensively. They're a young team that plays fast on both sides of the ball.

Top 10 defense this season:



1. Thunder

2. Pistons

3. Mavs

4. Spurs

5. Hawks

6. Nuggets

7. Warriors

8. Cavaliers

9. Magic

10. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ItgfKTPnt6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2025

Bickerstaff pointed to defense being an major issue against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night. The defense has been a key cog in the machine that is the Detroit Pistons all season long, but this is a new era in Pistons basketball and a new standard has been set.

"Defensively we just weren’t as good as we’re capable of being. We gave up some open 3s and that’s what this team thrives off of. I thought for the most part in the game, we did a really good job of defending the 3-point line. But we had some breakdowns and they made us pay." Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff

The Pistons lost to the Bucks 113 to 109. The Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo three minutes into the game and still came out with the win against the top-ranked Pistons. The loss was an unfortunate one considering the circumstances and the lack of success Detroit has had against Milwaukee since Cunningham was drafted into the team, but that one game doesn't take away from the fact that Detroit is a top-5 defense.

Where is Detroit top-5?

Detroit's defense is ranked top-5 in two major categories. The defense ranks second in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed. Defensive rating is the amount of points a team would allow if their opponent was given exactly 100 possessions. The Oklahoma City Thunder sit far ahead in this category with 103.8 and Detroit sits at third behind the Houston Rockets at 110.3. For perspective, the Washington Wizards are ranked last with a 123.6 defensive rating.

Detroit being fifth in points allowed is also important. It's an indicator that everything being coached in practice and that the effort of individual Pistons players are meshing into total team success. They're also holding teams to a fourth best 44.7% from the field. Another major category Detroit's defense ranks at the very top in is allowed assists per game.

The Thunder are currently an outlier in almost all categories on both sides of the ball. OKC is on pace to shatter the all-time single season wins record set by Golden State in 2016. Detroit has them beat however in allowed assists per game allowing 23.4 assists per game to other team. Perimeter defenders like Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II are ending plays quicker into the shot clock because of how disruptive they can be.

Rim protection

Detroit big men have been ending plays whenever the play gets too deep into the shot clock. Whenever a team feels they've finally connected on their action or when an opposing players feels they've caught their perimeter defender with a sudden backdoor cut, Detroit's enforcers have been their ready to greet them into the paint.

Center Jalen Duren is on pace to win Most Improved Player of the Year this season and his offensive output increasing will be what voters look at if he gets the award, but he's improved greatly as a rim protector. Duren already prided himself on defense in the past, but his defense is leading to true impact and winning ways now.

CADE DEFENSE → STEW OFFENSE pic.twitter.com/54s3gv3hKT — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 2, 2025

Isaiah Stewart has also taken a leap in his defensive versatility.

"Here's one more possible individual acknowledgment in Detroit: Isaiah Stewart's candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year. Stewart is sixth in blocks despite playing 22.5 minutes per game and is first in defending shots at the rim. (Opposing players shoot just 44% on nearly five attempts per night against him.)" ESPN's Vincent Goodwill

Stewart is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a career-high 1.9 blocks. The center is also averaging 52.6% efficiency from the field and a surprising 40.9% efficiency from three-point range.