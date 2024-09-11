Former Fifth Pick Lands Favorable Honorable Mention on NBA List
Who will be the Detroit Pistons’ best player three years from now? It’s not difficult to assume the recently-extended Cade Cunningham will hold that title.
But Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey has another player in mind as well—Ausar Thompson.
Listing out a prediction of each NBA team’s best player over the next few years, BR understandably put Cunningham as the pick for the Pistons, with Thompson getting the honorable mention nod.
“Ausar Thompson has even further to go than Cunningham in terms of shooting, but he's an inch taller and is a much more explosive athlete,” Bailey writes. “He also has lead-playmaker potential. And he's already an absolute menace on defense. The skill needs honing, but Thompson's frame and explosiveness give him superstar upside.”
When you think of Pistons players who could be viewed as the face of the team alongside Cunningham, many might give the nod to the young center, Jalen Duren. Thompson’s rookie season clearly left a positive impact in this case.
After getting selected fifth overall in 2023, Thompson picked up an immediate role in Detroit. Gaining playing time early on wasn’t too surprising, considering the Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild. Thompson made the most of his minutes, though.
In 63 games, Thompson averaged 25 minutes of playing time. He started in over half of those outings. Offensively, Thompson’s glaring weak spot continued to be an issue, as he shot less than 20 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, he still managed to be productive enough to average nine points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field.
During his Overtime Elite run, Thompson shined on the defensive end. He continued to have that same impact in Detroit. Thompson averaged one steal and one block per game. He accounted for six rebounds per outing. The young veteran is regarded as one of the better young defenders in the game already.
Even a small step in the right direction on the offensive end would be a significant boost for Thompson. The Pistons have a handful of young players they are counting on to pan out after spending high picks on them, and Thompson was certainly selected to become a future face of the franchise.