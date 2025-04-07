Austin Rivers Speaks on 'Box Office' Running Mate for Cade Cunningham
In light of completely changing the trajectory of the franchise this season, many have started tossing out star-level talents for the Detroit Pistons to pair with Cade Cunningham. By far, the most common name brought up is Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
The Suns have shown no willingness to part with Booker, but given how they've fallen drastically short of expectations the past two years, speculation continues to grow on whether he should be moved. In the event that Booker does become available, Detroit could be among the many teams interested in landing him.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Austin Rivers touched on the idea of Booker winding up on the Pistons. He feels he would be an ideal running mate for Cunningham with his play style and the two would be a "box office" duo.
I think you can fit Devin pretty much anywhere in the NBA. He has one of those games that I really do believe you can put Devin on any team in the NBA and he's gonna have success. I just really do believe he's that skilled and talented and efficient as a basketball player that he can do that. So teaming him up with Cade would be box office.
Booker is slightly older than Cunningham, but the two are on close enough timelines that they could compete together for years. Currently in his prime, the Suns guard is one of the top players in the league at his position. On the season, Booker is averaging 25.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 7.1 APG.
As a proven scorer who has proven he can play alongside just about anyone, Booker and Cunningham would instantly be one of the league's top duos. However, at this moment in time, it looks more like a what-if, than a possible reality,