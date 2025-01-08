Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets
Wednesday night will be another opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to continue building on their season’s best win streak. They will visit Brooklyn Nets for their second matchup against them this season.
When the Pistons paid a visit to the Nets in Brooklyn back in early November, Detroit came away with a comfortable 106-92 victory.
At the time, the Nets looked quite different. Dennis Schroder was the team’s starting point guard. The standout frontcourt veteran Dorian Finney-Smith was also still suited up for Brooklyn.
Recently, the Nets have been involved in multiple trades. In a deal with the Golden State Warriors, the Nets sent Schroder packing. In a separate deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nets parted ways with Finney-Smith and the former Pistons guard Shake Milton.
It’s clear at this point in the season, the Nets view themselves as rebuilding candidates in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons can take advantage of that on Wednesday.
Recently, the Pistons took a trip out West and won all but one of their outings. After collecting wins over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons came up short against the Denver Nuggets.
Back in Detroit for a homestand, the Pistons fired off four wins in a row by defeating the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
At this stage in the season, the Pistons hold an 18-18 record. They are .500 in January for the first time since 2018. Sitting in the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed, the Pistons have a one-game advantage over the Chicago Bulls, and trail behind the Indiana Pacers by half-a-game.
Wednesday night’s opponent has slid down to 12th with a 13-23 record. The Nets have now lost two in a row, and have gone 3-7 over the last 10 games.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets
Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Barclays Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -7.5
Moneyline: DET -300, BKN +245
Total O/U: 212.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -7.5
Moneyline: DET -300
Total O/U: OVER 212.5