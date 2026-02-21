How Detroit Pistons Will Turn Page to Chicago Bulls After Thrilling Win in New York

The Detroit Pistons are looking to keep their four-game winning streak alive when they take on the Chicago Bulls in Chicago tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The Pistons are currently in first place alone in the Eastern Conference with a 41-13 record.

The Pistons enter the game in Chicago winners of three road games in a row, with the game against the Bulls representing the last game of their road trip before they return to Detroit for a three game home-stand. The Pistons are 19-7 away from home this season.

Pistons set to Take on Struggling Chicago Bulls

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) goes to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bulls enter the game with a 24-32 record, and a 15-13 record at home. The Bulls were 24-25 at one point before losing their last seven games in a row.

Chicago is currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and are becoming increasingly closer to missing out on the playoffs entirely. While the Pistons do have room for error due to a 5.5 game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics, this game against the Bulls feels like a must-win due to Chicago being 1-9 in their last 10 games.

The Pistons have had a ton of momentum behind them during their four game winning streak. Star Cade Cunningham continues to churn out incredible performances, including a 42 point performance against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a game where Cunningham also recorded 13 assists.

The Bulls don't have one star who is making up all of their points this season, and they are actually a pretty well rounded team despite their losing record. Guards Coby White and Josh Giddey are averaging over 18 points per game while Center Nikola Vucevic is recording nine rebounds per game. The Bulls are shooting 78 percent from the free throw line and 36.5 percent as a team from beyond the arc.

Pistons Expected to Take Care of Business in Windy City

If Cunningham and Duren can continue to provide production for the Pistons, they should be in a great position to leave Chicago with their fifth straight win which would include four in a row on the road.

The game against Chicago kicks off at 7:00 p.m.local time and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. The last time the Pistons faced the Bulls it was back on January seventh when the Pistons defeated the Bulls 108-93 behind Isaiah Stewart’s 31 points.