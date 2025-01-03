All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets

The Pistons and the Hornets are meeting for a third outing on Thursday.

Nov 21, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons have struggled to come out on top against the Charlotte Hornets.

An early November outing on the road in Charlotte ended on a successful last-second tip-in to send the Pistons home with a one-point loss.

A late November game in Charlotte required overtime to settle the matchup. The Pistons ended up coming up short with a 123-121 loss. Although Detroit swept the Hornets last season amid their 14-win year, Detroit is currently on a path to being on the wrong side of a sweep against Charlotte this year.

Lately, the Pistons have seen their fair share of success. Before the new year, the Pistons hit the road for a trip out West. In three out of four games, the Pistons found success with wins over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings.

Only the Denver Nuggets could stop the Pistons. When the Pistons returned home to host the Orlando Magic, they got back on the right track. Unfortunately, the Pistons didn’t make it out of the matchup without losing a key player.

The veteran guard Jaden Ivey went down with a severe leg injury, which required surgery this week. He’ll miss Friday’s action against Charlotte, which means the starting five will see a change.

Without Ivey in the mix, the Pistons are searching for their 16th win of the year.

Nov 21, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) passes as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets center Taj Gibson (67) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Little Ceasars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Pistons -5.5

Moneyline: DET -215, CHA +180

Total O/U: 216

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons -215

Moneyline: det -215

Total O/U: OVER 216

