How the Detroit Pistons Defeated the Golden State Warriors in Playoff-Securing Battle

The Detroit Pistons crossed the finish line in the Eastern Conference race for the playoffs first with a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Guard Daniss Jenkins led the way for Detroit with a 22-point, seven-rebound and eight-assist performance in his third of the month.

Center Jalen Duren wasn't too far behind with 23 points while tacking on six rebounds.

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While Detroit's defense held strong in the game's opening minutes, it seemed not even a short-range bucket from Tobias Harris and plenty of picked off passes could light a much-needed spark on offense. Harris held things together with a pair of buckets and a lob to Duren, who would continue to hold down the paint after ending his last five matchups with a double-double. I

t wouldn't be enough to hold the Warriors back forever as a 15-3 swing, along with a pair of swatted shots, pushed the Pistons out of their comfort zone while the Warriors responded with a slew of long-range buckets. The Warriors ended the first half with a 44.4% clip from the 3-point line, but fell to 36.4% as they couldn't convert in a dominant second-half turnaround.

Jenkins would lead the charge to finally get things going when the Pistons needed it the most, which put Detroit back in fighting form as it continued to attack the paint.

The Pistons would end the second half with a 53.7% clip from the floor, with all but two of their shot makes coming from the paint, as they held true to their tough brand of ball even when it seemed the game was getting too far out of reach. It would outpace the Warriors with a 74-44 difference in the paint, which proved to be a key difference-maker when combined with nine first-half steals. It would be the Pistons' third lopsided paint performance in a row and their fifth in seven games, which has all but proven their prowess in the paint heading into a crucial postseason run.

The Pistons hit their 50th regular-season win for the first time since 2008 with a victory over the Washington Wizards, who Detroit finished with a 3-1 regular-season record over as it continues to build one of its more memorable runs since the dominant days of the 2000s. The Pistons left the Friday-night matchup with a regular-season sweep over their Californian counterparts, who move to 2-8 in their last 10 games and 1-3 in their most recent road trip.

Detroit became the first team in the East to clinch a playoff spot as it continues to tighten its hold the conference crown with its recent win streak.

The Pistons will move on to face the Los Angeles Lakers, who have surged out to a 3rd-place spot in the Western Conference while holding an eight-game win streak. Detroit last defeated the Lakers in a 128-106 win just before the start of the new year, which saw the Pistons hold off a 30-point double-double from All-Star guard Luka Dončić. The Pistons hold an East-best 17-8 record over Western foes following the win and an astounding 26-11 record over opponents at .500 or above, which includes a recent home win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons will tip off against the Lakers at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Monday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.