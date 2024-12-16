All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat on Monday

The Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons will battle it out on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After entering their short break on a high note following a big road victory against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons were brought right back down to earth by the Boston Celtics.

A victory at Madison Square Garden didn’t give the Pistons the proper momentum to waltz into TD Garden to pick up a second-straight win. Instead, the defending champs shot the lights out from deep, and issued the Pistons a beatdown.

The Celtics sent the Pistons back home with a 123-99 loss. Over the last couple of days, Detroit had an opportunity to rest up and regroup. On Monday, they’ll get back on the court for a matchup against the Miami Heat.

The Pistons will get slightly healthier compared to their matchup in Boston. After losing Jalen Duren for the night with a wrist injury, the big man is expected to be back in the mix. However, Detroit will be without its starting forward, Tobias Harris, as he deals with a thumb injury.

Recently, the Pistons have lost seven of their last ten games. They’ve been struggling more at home this year, winning just four of their 11 matchups in Detroit. The road won’t get much easier on Monday as the Pistons take on the Heat, who have won their last four games.

Jaden Ivey vs Hea
Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots on Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Little Ceasars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Heat -4.5

Moneyline: MIA -190, DET +160

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Heat -4.5

Moneyline: MIA -190

Total O/U: OVER 217.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News