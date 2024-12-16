Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat on Monday
After entering their short break on a high note following a big road victory against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons were brought right back down to earth by the Boston Celtics.
A victory at Madison Square Garden didn’t give the Pistons the proper momentum to waltz into TD Garden to pick up a second-straight win. Instead, the defending champs shot the lights out from deep, and issued the Pistons a beatdown.
The Celtics sent the Pistons back home with a 123-99 loss. Over the last couple of days, Detroit had an opportunity to rest up and regroup. On Monday, they’ll get back on the court for a matchup against the Miami Heat.
The Pistons will get slightly healthier compared to their matchup in Boston. After losing Jalen Duren for the night with a wrist injury, the big man is expected to be back in the mix. However, Detroit will be without its starting forward, Tobias Harris, as he deals with a thumb injury.
Recently, the Pistons have lost seven of their last ten games. They’ve been struggling more at home this year, winning just four of their 11 matchups in Detroit. The road won’t get much easier on Monday as the Pistons take on the Heat, who have won their last four games.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat
Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Little Ceasars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Heat -4.5
Moneyline: MIA -190, DET +160
Total O/U: 217.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Heat -4.5
Moneyline: MIA -190
Total O/U: OVER 217.5