Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Bulls on Monday
The Detroit Pistons won’t get too much time off between games. On Sunday, the Pistons paid a visit to the Washington Wizards. On Monday, they will take the floor to face the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season.
At the start of last week’s slate, the Pistons had a grueling back-to-back. The front end featured a matchup with the Miami Heat, which had higher stakes since it was the NBA Cup. The Pistons and the Heat went into overtime, with Detroit coming out on top in a nail-biter.
The following night, the Pistons paid a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a man on a mission and dominated all night long. The Pistons couldn’t hold onto their lead, and when it was time to close the game out, they failed to do it in regulation.
Once the Pistons went into overtime with the Bucks, they lost all of their momentum. Detroit went on to lose to Milwaukee before heading to Toronto for an NBA Cup matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
The Pistons fired up a win streak, beginning in Toronto. After taking care of business in another tight game, the Pistons started up their current back-to-back with a game against the Washington Wizards.
The trend of tight battles didn’t continue on Sunday. The Pistons formed a two-game win streak by simply dominating the Washington Wizards. On Monday, they’ll search for their third victory in a row, which would form their longest win streak of the year.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: United Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -4
Moneyline: DET -184, CHI +154
Total O/U: 233.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Bulls +4
Moneyline: DET -184
Total O/U: UNDER 233.5