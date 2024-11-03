Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Nets on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons are set to fire up a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
The afternoon battles comes after a disappointing loss at home against the New York Knicks. While the Pistons have had a trend of keeping games close no matter the result, the Knicks matchup certainly wasn’t the same situation.
Head coach JB Bickerstaff mentioned after the game that the Pistons’ defense was too easy for the Knicks’ offensive attack. The one-two punch of Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns was just too much for Detroit.
In the end, the Pistons left their Friday night matchup with a 128-98 loss. They dropped to 1-5 on the year.
Sunday will be an opportunity to face a non-playoff team for the first time since the Pistons fired up their 2024-2025 schedule. However, that factor doesn’t make it easier. Despite the Nets being one of the NBA’s known rebuilding squads, they have found some success lately.
Entering the game, Brooklyn holds a 3-3 record. They won their last two games, and hold a winning home record of 2-1. In four meetings last season, the Pistons picked up one of their 14 wins. Overall, the Nets defeated the Pistons three out of four times.
On Sunday, the Pistons will search for their second win of the year.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets
Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM ET
Location: Barclays Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Nets -2.5
Moneyline: BKN -146, DET +124
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: DET +2.5
Moneyline: BKN -146
Total O/U: OVER 219.5