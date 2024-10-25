All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Cavaliers on Friday

The Detroit Pistons are set to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 31, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
While a loss was in store for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the NBA learned a valuable lesson—They aren’t dealing with last year’s Pistons.

The Indiana Pacers got their first crack at the slightly-tweaked roster under first-year head coach JB Bickerstaff and they had their hands full, for the most part.

Despite holding Cade Cunningham in check for the first half, the Pacers trailed by double digits at halftime. The Pistons looked night and day compared to last year, even without their All-Star-hopeful guard playing his best in the scoring department.

In the third quarter, Cunningham had a flip of the switch. He ended up turning up in the scoring department and finished the game with nearly 30 points. However, the Pacers managed to put the comeback together.

Indiana outscored the Pistons 33-19 in the fourth quarter. By the end of the matchup, the Pacers took home Game 1 with a 115-109 win over Detroit. The Pistons are 0-1 to start the year off.

On Friday, Detroit gets a chance to bounce back against another Eastern Conference playoff contender. They hit the road to face Bickerstaff’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last week, the Pistons and the Cavs met for Detroit’s preseason finale. While the preseason and the regular season are two different types of basketball, the Pistons can at least feel a slight sense of confidence knowing they defeated the Cavs 108-92 when they met earlier this month.

Friday’s game will count for much more, though.

Cade Cunningham facing the Cavaliers.
Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Betting Odds

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Moneyline: DET +385, CLE -500

Total O/U: 225

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +10.5

Moneyline: CLE -500

Total O/U: UNDER 225

