Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Cavaliers on Friday
While a loss was in store for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, the NBA learned a valuable lesson—They aren’t dealing with last year’s Pistons.
The Indiana Pacers got their first crack at the slightly-tweaked roster under first-year head coach JB Bickerstaff and they had their hands full, for the most part.
Despite holding Cade Cunningham in check for the first half, the Pacers trailed by double digits at halftime. The Pistons looked night and day compared to last year, even without their All-Star-hopeful guard playing his best in the scoring department.
In the third quarter, Cunningham had a flip of the switch. He ended up turning up in the scoring department and finished the game with nearly 30 points. However, the Pacers managed to put the comeback together.
Indiana outscored the Pistons 33-19 in the fourth quarter. By the end of the matchup, the Pacers took home Game 1 with a 115-109 win over Detroit. The Pistons are 0-1 to start the year off.
On Friday, Detroit gets a chance to bounce back against another Eastern Conference playoff contender. They hit the road to face Bickerstaff’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last week, the Pistons and the Cavs met for Detroit’s preseason finale. While the preseason and the regular season are two different types of basketball, the Pistons can at least feel a slight sense of confidence knowing they defeated the Cavs 108-92 when they met earlier this month.
Friday’s game will count for much more, though.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Betting Odds
Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
Moneyline: DET +385, CLE -500
Total O/U: 225
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +10.5
Moneyline: CLE -500
Total O/U: UNDER 225