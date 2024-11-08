Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Hawks on Friday
A Friday night matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks might not feature the big man, Jalen Duren. As the Pistons battled it out against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, Duren rolled his ankle early on in the matchup.
After competing for less than eight minutes in the first quarter, Duren’s night concluded. The veterans Isaiah Stewart and Paul Reed stepped in to take care of business in the big man department while the Pistons worked on getting their third-straight victory, building on their longest win streak of the 2024-2025 season.
Unfortunately, they came up just short. The Pistons managed to get out in front with a Ron Holland steal, leading to a go-ahead basket. And while the Pistons forced a missed three-pointer during their final defensive possession, a tip-in from Brandon Miller at the buzzer put the Pistons in the lead for the win.
After believing for a split second they had win No. 4 on the year, the Pistons dropped to 3-6.
Friday will issue the Pistons an opportunity to get back on track. As they return to their home court in Detroit, the Pistons will host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks recently improved to 4-5 on the year.
Atlanta is looking to build on a multi-season win streak over Detroit. After an early April victory last year, the Hawks improved to seven straight over Detroit. The Pistons will look to avoid making it eight in a row on Friday.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks
Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -1
Moneyline: ATL +100, DET -118
Total O/U: 226.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -1
Moneyline: DET -118
Total O/U: UNDER 226.5