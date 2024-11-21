All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Hornets on Thursday

The Detroit Pistons are set to visit the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) goes up for a shot against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) goes up for a shot against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

A back-to-back set for the Detroit Pistons concluded on Monday night with a disappointing loss against the Chicago Bulls.

Struggling defensively, the Pistons allowed the Bulls top-three scorers have a night. The center Nikola Vucevic produced a double-double, scoring 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Coby White produced 25 points in 33 minutes. Zach LaVine tied his teammate’s scoring total as he produced 25 points of his own.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons dropped the matchup against the Bulls, collecting a 122-112 loss. The Pistons came up short of evening their record to 8-8.

The back-to-back set wasn’t all bad for Detroit. Prior to the Chicago matchup, the Pistons faced the struggling Washington Wizards. While Detroit battled back and forth with the Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Pistons proved to be more improved as they dominated the Wizards with a 124-104 win.

On Thursday, they’ll get a chance to get back in the winner’s column. They face a Charlotte Hornets team they fell short against recently. Losing in heartbreak fashion due to a buzzer-beater tip-in, the Pistons have a shot at redemption in Charlotte.

The Pistons facing the Hornets earlier this month.
Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) chases the loose ball with Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Hornets -1

Moneyline: CHA -110, DET -106

Total O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +1

Moneyline: DET -106

Total O/U: OVER 219.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News