Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Hornets on Thursday
A back-to-back set for the Detroit Pistons concluded on Monday night with a disappointing loss against the Chicago Bulls.
Struggling defensively, the Pistons allowed the Bulls top-three scorers have a night. The center Nikola Vucevic produced a double-double, scoring 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Coby White produced 25 points in 33 minutes. Zach LaVine tied his teammate’s scoring total as he produced 25 points of his own.
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons dropped the matchup against the Bulls, collecting a 122-112 loss. The Pistons came up short of evening their record to 8-8.
The back-to-back set wasn’t all bad for Detroit. Prior to the Chicago matchup, the Pistons faced the struggling Washington Wizards. While Detroit battled back and forth with the Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Pistons proved to be more improved as they dominated the Wizards with a 124-104 win.
On Thursday, they’ll get a chance to get back in the winner’s column. They face a Charlotte Hornets team they fell short against recently. Losing in heartbreak fashion due to a buzzer-beater tip-in, the Pistons have a shot at redemption in Charlotte.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Hornets -1
Moneyline: CHA -110, DET -106
Total O/U: 219.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +1
Moneyline: DET -106
Total O/U: OVER 219.5