Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Lakers on Monday
The second week of the regular season had its downs for the Detroit Pistons, but the ups surely gave them plenty of confidence moving forward.
Friday’s outing against the New York Knicks was a situation where Detroit was on the wrong side of a beatdown. That loss came just two nights after the Pistons picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.
While 1-1 on the week, the Pistons paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. For the second time this season, the Pistons came out on top.
It was a stellar scoring outing for the Pistons, who had five players notch double-digits in scoring. The backcourt combination of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey combined for 34 points. Tobias Harris put up 18 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14 of his own.
Jalen Duren produced 13 points, while the veteran guard Malik Beasley produced 18 points. The Pistons defeated the Nets on the road with a 106-92 win.
The Pistons will close out a back-to-back set on Monday night. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to pay a visit to Detroit. Through the first six games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Lakers notched a 4-2 record.While they are undefeated on their home court, the Lakers are just 1-2 while playing away from LA. On Monday, the Pistons will look to create their first win streak of the year.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Lakers -6.5
Moneyline: LAL -275, DET +225
Total O/U: 226.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +6.5
Moneyline: LAL -275
Total O/U: UNDER 226.5