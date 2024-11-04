All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Lakers on Monday

The Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out on Monday.

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The second week of the regular season had its downs for the Detroit Pistons, but the ups surely gave them plenty of confidence moving forward.

Friday’s outing against the New York Knicks was a situation where Detroit was on the wrong side of a beatdown. That loss came just two nights after the Pistons picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.

While 1-1 on the week, the Pistons paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. For the second time this season, the Pistons came out on top.

It was a stellar scoring outing for the Pistons, who had five players notch double-digits in scoring. The backcourt combination of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey combined for 34 points. Tobias Harris put up 18 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14 of his own.

Jalen Duren produced 13 points, while the veteran guard Malik Beasley produced 18 points. The Pistons defeated the Nets on the road with a 106-92 win.

The Pistons will close out a back-to-back set on Monday night. The Los Angeles Lakers are set to pay a visit to Detroit. Through the first six games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Lakers notched a 4-2 record.While they are undefeated on their home court, the Lakers are just 1-2 while playing away from LA. On Monday, the Pistons will look to create their first win streak of the year.

Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Moneyline: LAL -275, DET +225

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +6.5

Moneyline: LAL -275

Total O/U: UNDER 226.5

