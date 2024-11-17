All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Wizards on Sunday

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Wizards on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) prepares to dribble against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) prepares to dribble against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons continue to show the NBA that they are so much more improved than the past season. After achieving just 14 wins in 82 games last year, Detroit is already almost halfway to that win total in fewer than 15 games. On Sunday night, they will get an opportunity to expand on their record with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Despite the notable improvements, the Pistons still enter most of their matchups viewed as the underdog. That won’t be the case in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Wizards are known to be one of the NBA’s rebuilding squads. Last season, the Wizards and the Pistons flip-flopped as the Eastern Conference’s bottom seed at one point. In the end, the Wizards beat them out.

Last season, the Pistons and the Wizards split their regular-season series 2-2. Back in November of 2023, the Wizards collected their ninth win in a row over the Pistons with a 126-107 blowout.

Last January, the Pistons snapped the streak. Washington fell short with a 129-117 loss. A week later, the two teams met again in Detroit and the Wizards got some payback with a 118-104 win.

During their previous meeting in late march, the Pistons defeated the Wizards in a low-scoring battle that ended 96-84. The Pistons could form a win streak of their own beginning on Sunday afternoon.

Over their last ten games, the Pistons are 6-4. Meanwhile, the Wizards are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. They are 2-9 on the season entering Sunday’s game.

Cade Cunningham facing the Wizards.
Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes a shot over Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time: 6 PM ET.

Location: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Pistons -5

Moneyline: DET -196, WAS +164

Total O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Wizards +5

Moneyline: DET -196

Total O/U: UNDER 226.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News