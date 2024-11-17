Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Wizards on Sunday
The Detroit Pistons continue to show the NBA that they are so much more improved than the past season. After achieving just 14 wins in 82 games last year, Detroit is already almost halfway to that win total in fewer than 15 games. On Sunday night, they will get an opportunity to expand on their record with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.
Despite the notable improvements, the Pistons still enter most of their matchups viewed as the underdog. That won’t be the case in Washington, DC, on Sunday.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Wizards are known to be one of the NBA’s rebuilding squads. Last season, the Wizards and the Pistons flip-flopped as the Eastern Conference’s bottom seed at one point. In the end, the Wizards beat them out.
Last season, the Pistons and the Wizards split their regular-season series 2-2. Back in November of 2023, the Wizards collected their ninth win in a row over the Pistons with a 126-107 blowout.
Last January, the Pistons snapped the streak. Washington fell short with a 129-117 loss. A week later, the two teams met again in Detroit and the Wizards got some payback with a 118-104 win.
During their previous meeting in late march, the Pistons defeated the Wizards in a low-scoring battle that ended 96-84. The Pistons could form a win streak of their own beginning on Sunday afternoon.
Over their last ten games, the Pistons are 6-4. Meanwhile, the Wizards are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. They are 2-9 on the season entering Sunday’s game.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards
Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
Time: 6 PM ET.
Location: Capital One Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -5
Moneyline: DET -196, WAS +164
Total O/U: 226.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Wizards +5
Moneyline: DET -196
Total O/U: UNDER 226.5