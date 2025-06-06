Bill Simmons Draws Detroit Pistons Parallel to Knicks Coach Firing
After falling short in the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Knicks made the decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. In light of this decision, one longtime analyst drew a connection to the move from something the Detroit Pistons did nearly 20 years ago.
Thibodeau had a successful five-year run with the Knicks, helping turn them into a contender in the Eastern Conference. They were within arm's reach of the finals this year but were unable to come away victorious against the Indiana Pacers. Now, the storied franchise is in search of a new coach they hope can get them over the hump.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons gave his thoughts on the Knicks deciding to dismiss Thibodeau after their deep playoff run. He feels the situation is very similar to when the Pistons parted ways with Rick Carlisle to bring in Larry Brown.
"One that I think is weirdly applicable in a bunch of different ways is the 2003 Pistons," Simmons said. "The question was did Carlisle take the roster as far as it could go...Did Thibs take us as high as we could possibly go, did we max out with Thibs."
The Pistons gave Carlisle his first head coaching gig in the NBA after years as an assistant with the Pacers. He led them to 50 wins in each of his two seasons with the franchise but failed to get the group to the game's biggest stage.
After the 2003 campaign, the Pistons dismissed Carlisle after just two years on the job. This move ended up working out for them, as Larry Brown quickly led Detroit to a title in 2004. Now, still with a roster capable of contending, the Knicks will try to replicate these results by moving on from Thibodeau.