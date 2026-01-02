One thing Detroit Pistons need to become a true title contender

The Detroit Pistons are the best team in the Eastern Conference going into the new calendar year, but that doesn't mean they are a perfect squad by any means.

The Pistons have their flaws, especially when it comes to three-point shooting. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Pistons need to get more perimeter shooting onto the roster.

"When Duncan Robinson declined his $20 million option to stick with the Heat this offseason, it felt like he may never sniff out that kind of salary again. Instead, the sharpshooter quickly found a three-year, $48 million deal from Detroit. Because, for the Pistons, having a marksman of that caliber alongside star shot-creator Cade Cunningham was essentially invaluable," Buckley wrote.

"But that was sort of the extent of the Pistons' perimeter additions. Their other big-dollar deal in free agency went to Caris LeVert, an on-ball creator with a career 34.7 three-point percentage. They did throw a second-round dart at Chaz Lanier, but he never figured to walk into a meaningful role right away.

"Detroit doesn't have an obvious reason to second-guess this approach. Not when it's perched atop the Eastern Conference standings. That said, spacing is a pretty pressing concern, as the Pistons are a bottom-third three-point shooting team by both volume and efficiency."

Duncan Robinson warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pistons need more distance shooting

Usually, the best teams in the league are great at shooting from beyond the arc, but that isn't a one-size-fits-all rule.

The Pistons just have to take good shots, not long shots. And that has worked out for them so far this season. However, it may not translate when they face another team in the playoffs that shoots the three ball really well.

Other teams like the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics thrive in this statistic, so the Pistons need to find a way to respond to that in the playoffs.

Perhaps by the traded line, the Pistons will look for additional shooting help. If they do so, that might be the missing piece they need to make a run back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2005.

The Pistons will have some time off before getting back out on the court on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.