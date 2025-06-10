Boston Celtics Listening to Offers for Potential Pistons Target
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons sought out numerous veterans to provide stability around their young core. Ahead of Trajan Langdon's second summer running the front office, this is sure to remain a priority as the team looks to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference. According to recent reports, a high-quality veteran that should be on Detroit's radar is available via trade.
When it comes to young teams looking to turn the corner, having the right group of veterans around them is essential. Especially those who have been to the NBA mountaintop. Having a former champion on the roster to preach what it takes to win at the highest level could drastically alter the long-term trajectory of the Pistons.
In recent weeks, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is someone who many have speculated could be another quality veteran addition to the Pistons. Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, he is someone who could be a realistic target. In his latest column of intel across the league, Fischer reported that the Celtics are taking calls about the veteran point guard.
Though he's in the later stages of his career, Holiday is someone who could still provide a boost for the Pistons. He provides quality play on both ends of the floor and is capable of being utilized on and off the ball. This could give J.B. Bickerstaff another option at point guard in the stretches when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. This season for the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 3.9 APG on 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc.
The only deterrent for a trade like this is Holiday's contract. He is signed through the next two seasons and has a player option for 2028 with an annual salary of over $30 million. This is a steep price to pay for a player in their mid-30s. While the Pistons have financial flexibility now, the roster is going to get expensive in the coming years with guys coming off their rookie deals.
Sizable contract aside, Holiday is still a player worth targeting for the Pistons. He's proven to be a key piece on multiple contenders, which could help elevate Detroit in the NBA hierarchy.