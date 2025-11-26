Pistons on the hunt for history with 14-game win streak on the line against Celtics

Cade Cunningham doesn't want to hear any talk about win streaks and making history, but it's the reality of the winning situation he's in.

Cunnigham has taken multiple opportunities with the media to emphasize that the team hasn't been thinking about this current win streak they're on. He's made it clear that they're thinking much less about individual awards and much more about the Larry O'Brien trophy.

However, history is inevitable and the Pistons have the chance to make more of it against the Boston Celtics this afternoon inside TD Garden. They're coming off of a narrow victory away from home to the Indiana Pacers.

Cade Cunningham is thinking NBA Finals heading into Celtics game

Cunningham sat with ESPN's Vincent Goodwill this Tuesday to discuss the Pistons hot start to the season. When asked about potentially winning the MVP award, Cunningham had an answer that put his team first.

"This season is not about winning a MVP for me. This season is about winning a Finals, more than anything" Cade Cunningham

It was another display of maturity and leadership from the five-year guard out of Oklahoma State. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has taken his winning habits from coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons and implemented them in a different way toward this young Pistons squad.

In just two seasons, Bickerstaff has the opportunity to make franchise history.

How to watch & start time

The Detroit Pistons play the Boston Celtics this afternoon at an earlier start time of 5:00pm Eastern on ESPN and on FanDuel Sports Network in Detroit.

This will be the first time these two matchup against each other this season. They'll play in NBA Cup group stage action tonight. The Pistons currently sit at second amongst their group but they've also played one less game than the leading Orlando Magic. The Celtics are also in Group B with the Pistons but they it fourth out of five teams with just one win and two losses.

Predictions and betting odds

The Celtics just outside of the top-8 within the Eastern conference at 9-8 in the regular season. The Pistons sit at the very top of the Eastern conference with 15 wins and just two losses. Despite the overwhelming and unexpected success from the Pistons, ESPN Analytics doesn't seem too convinced just yet.

ESPN Analytics currently gives the Pistons just a 46.3% chance to win the game tonight against the Celtics without Jayson Tatum. The team is currently being led by 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown who is averaging 27.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

FanDuel currently has the spread for this game listed at just three points in favor of the Detroit Pistons. The Celtics money line is listed at +120, indicating Las Vegas thinks they're a slight underdog compared to the top-ranked Pistons.

What's next

If the Pistons can secure their 14th consecutive regular season win and their 16th overall to make franchise history for longest regular season win streak, they'll head back home to Detroit to face the Orlando Magic.