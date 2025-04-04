Brandon Jennings Siding With Pistons in Potential Playoff Series
Now in the final stretch of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons are ramping up for their first playoff run since 2019. While things still could change regarding their opponent, one former player likes their chances of pulling off an upset.
Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, they are now tied with the Pistons for fifth place in the East. Since they’re winning the season series at the moment, Milwaukee has a slight edge. Whichever team ends up securing the No. 5 seed is set to class with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in round one.
Earlier this week, a discourse started to break out on social media regarding who would win in a series between the Pistons and Pacers. Among those to chime in with their thoughts was former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings. While he thinks it would be a long series, he is siding with Detroit in this hypothetical matchup.
It's worth noting that Jennings does have some bias as a former Pistons player. He spent two-and-a-half years with the franchise from 2013 to 2016. Now, Jennings is one of countless former players to give their thoughts on the league on social media and podcasts.
While the Pistons currently find themselves in sixth place, they could jump the Bucks in these final games. These squads have not one but two matchups still remaining on the schedule, which have proven to be very valuable. They'll square off in a mini-series on April 11th and 13th in the final two games of the season.
In the event that the sixth seed is where they end up, Detroit will open the postseason against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.