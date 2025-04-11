Bucks Make Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks placed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report for Friday’s matchup on the road against the Detroit Pistons.
Dealing with a left shoulder concern, Giannis was downgraded to probable to play against the Pistons. It seemed the chances of Antetokounmpo playing were high, but Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers left no doubt. As the head coach addressed reporters on Friday evening, he confirmed that Antetokounmpo will indeed play against the Pistons.
Antetokounmpo recently missed the action against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was the star big man’s first absence since the Bucks paid a visit to the Denver Nuggets on March 26.
Despite being without a few key players, including Antetokounmpo, the Bucks managed to defeat the struggling Pelicans with a 111-107 win. Since then, Antetokounmpo has been back on the court and helped the Bucks win their last two games.
Heading into Friday’s action, the Bucks hold a 46-34 record. They have currently won six games in a row. Meanwhile, the Pistons are right behind them with a 44-36 record, recently snapping a two-game skid.
As the two division rivals will face each other for the final two games of the season, the Pistons have an opportunity to move up in the standings, jumping the Bucks for the fifth seed. If Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks can seal the deal in one of the next two games, they’ll keep Detroit in the sixth seed. The Pistons will pick up a first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.