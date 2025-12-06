How Duncan Robinson's return impacted Detroit Pistons in win over Blazers

The Detroit Pistons bounced back by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-116, with one returning cast member fueling the fire.

The fourth quarter performance will certainly take the plaudits, especially with Cade Cunningham scoring 13 of his 29 points in that pivotal final period, along with three assists.

But the returning Duncan Robinson, especially in the fourth quarter, was huge. He scored eight of his 14 points in the last stanza and hit two big three-pointers in crucial stages, filling a gap that Detroit severely struggled with in his absence.

Going into Friday’s clash with Portland, the Pistons shot a season-low 19.2 percent from three-point land in Monday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks.

They fared better in Wednesday’s battle against Milwaukee, but 32.6 percent from range still wasn’t to their standards.

However, with Robinson back following a two-game absence, the shooting instantly improved against the Trail Blazers, going 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

"He relishes those moments," Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Robinson.

"Since we've had him, we watch him, and he's not afraid of the moment. He loves the moment.

“He knows what this team needs. He's one of our guys, that's our best catch-and-shoot guy off the move, and he knows how to create those shots and stretch the floor, create that space. He's got nerves of steel and a ton of courage."

That courage, that clutch instinct was sorely needed, especially with Detroit involved in close games over the last week.

Robinson drilled a three with 2:35 to go to knot the game at 110-110. He then connected on another three with 1:48 left to make it a two-possession game.

He added a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to extend the Pistons' lead to seven to ultimately ice the game.

"It’s growth for us, right?," Bickerstaff commented in the postgame press conference..

"Things were happening out there that were out of our control and instead of reacting to it, we went out and did the job.

“I give our guys a ton of credit for that because it wasn’t easy, and it was frustrating. Last year I think that would’ve rattled us, but this year you’ve seen the maturation of our group and they were able to handle it well, stay calm and then go out and execute."

The win maintains Detroit’s position on top of the Eastern Conference and improves to 18-5, 2 and a half games ahead of the New York Knicks in second.