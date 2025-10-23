Bulls Issued Detroit Pistons an Opening Night Reality Check
The Detroit Pistons gave the Chicago Bulls too much freedom in the first half of Wednesday night’s game. As a result, the Pistons found themselves trailing big early on.
After such a positive offseason for the Pistons, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Wednesday’s game, as fans wanted to see how the team would respond after being viewed as playoff contenders throughout the summer.
The results showed a team that has a lot of work to do.
“I mean, we are obviously still a work in progress,” JB Bickerstaff told reporters after the game. “But understanding what’s going to separate us from everybody else.”
Where do the Pistons need to stand out in order to find success nightly?
“The defensive side of the ball,” Bickerstaff revealed.
Chicago has talent on offense, but nobody would debate their lack of star power on their current roster. Nikola Vucevic is the only member of the starting five with an All-Star nod, and he hasn’t had that since 2021.
The Bulls made close to 50 percent of their shots through the first half of action, and shot 7-15 from deep. They outscored the Pistons 64-49 through the first two quarters and had Detroit playing from behind for the remainder of the matchup.
“We waited too late to show a sense of urgency on the defensive end of the floor,” Bickerstaff added. “You basically give up three 30-point quarters, and then the fourth quarter, hold them to 21 points. You show what you’re capable of, but the consistency on that end of the floor is going to be what makes or breaks this team.”
On a positive note, the Pistons didn’t lay down and accept the loss early. They put up a hard-fought fourth quarter, and clawed back within four points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.
“We allowed them to be too free. It took us too long to put a stand to it,” Pistons star Cade Cunningham said after the game on Wednesday. “We just have to be better, man. We have to come out with more urgency. This is the year that we want to get something done, so that’s not an appropriate way to start.”
It’s game one of 82, so there isn’t a need to overreact. Still, the Pistons realized that they can’t cruise past supposed rebuilding squads just because they established themselves as contenders. Wednesday was a reality check, and Friday’s test against the Houston Rockets will be a good opportunity to get back on the right track for Detroit.